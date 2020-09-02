EDITORIAL: Extension necessary on REAL ID

You will not need a REAL ID driver's license or identification card to do any of the following:

• Drive

• Vote

• Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

• Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e., a post office)

• Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

• Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)

New South Carolina driver's licenses and identification cards, some of which are compliant with REAL ID, are now available for purchase through the Department of Motor Vehicles. The REAL ID costs $25. The new cards are valid for no more than eight years.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to standardize government-issued identifications, like driver’s licenses.

South Carolina lawmakers resisted at first, but passed a law in 2018 approving the licenses because of concerns residents might not be able to fly.

So the coronavirus has provided another reprieve -- albeit a brief one. And as much as the extension makes sense with SCDMV operating with limited ability to serve the normal volume of clients, the people of the state should come to grips with READ ID, get one and move ahead.