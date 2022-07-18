EDITORIAL: Expecting the right thing is not idealistic

“Let’s see what we can get away with.”

A bold, contemptuous statement, for sure. A short series of words guaranteed to quickly raise the ire of anyone on the receiving end.

What really sets tempers aflame is when those entrusted with government adopt it as a way to turn a personal conviction or cause into a policy or law. Although they know what they are about to do is on rickety legal ground, they go ahead with it anyway.

Americans see this time and again in the White House, in Congress and in the actions of federal agencies. It does not matter which political party is in control. Both Democratic and Republican administrations are willing to risk a flawed policy being overturned by the courts. After all, it is not their money that will be spent defending a knowingly defective action.

It does cost the taxpayers, however. And when the government is involved, it costs them dearly.

The latest example of this is the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn climate change policies enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In short, the Supreme Court ruled laws must be made by Congress, not presidents, their administration or the agencies under their control.

Surely the administration of President Joe Biden was aware of this from the get-go. If not, then something is wrong. It is when considering some of the nation’s top legal minds are either directly working for the White House or only a phone call away.

Sadly, it is just another ugly example of the leadership of the nation closing their eyes and just throwing something out there. It’s perfectly legal. It is as long as no one challenges it.

Of course, a nation divided by two political parties should expect such sly actions. Getting anything through Congress the least bit controversial requires a miracle these days.

Some may consider being above board idealistic, but what would that be saying about public officeholders and servants? That lying, duping the voters, is the norm? Something that is expected, like telling the truth, should never be thought of as idealistic.

This country needs men and women in government who put their country before their own personal opinions, wishes and politics. It needs people who will work for the good of all instead of focusing on what they can get away with.

This editorial is from the Brunswick (Georgia) News via The Associated Press.