EDITORIAL: Even the pandemic is partisan

"The partisan divide is worrisome," said David Lazer, university distinguished professor of political science and computer and information sciences at Northeastern and one of the researchers who conducted the study.

"We could get into a situation where the economy isn't recovering because Democrats refuse to go out, and the pandemic isn't ending because Republicans refuse to stay in," he said.

A similar trend is emerging in the number of Americans who support or oppose public health policies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The widest gap was in support for the closure of non-essential businesses: 66% of Republicans support the measure, while 90% of Democrats do. The smallest gap was in support of restricting international travel: 94% of Republicans support the measure, and so do 96% of Democrats, according to the study.

While the partisan gap is growing, Lazer and his colleagues emphasized that even the policies with the least support still have the approval of the majority of those surveyed -- Republicans and Democrats alike.