EDITORIAL: Even the pandemic is partisan

The coronavirus emergency is increasingly becoming a political divider with opinions on the national “reopening” falling more and more along partisan lines.
New results of a national survey led by researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern universities show a majority of U.S. residents oppose immediate reopening of state economies but such opposition is beginning to slide with the partisan divide widening.
Researchers surveyed more than 20,000 people in all 50 states and the District of Columbia between May 2 and May 15. They found that 89% of Americans oppose the immediate reopening of state economies -- though the figure slid 5% from late April, when 94% of people opposed immediate reopening.
And, though the figure still represents a majority of those surveyed, it masks a growing divide in attitudes between Republicans and Democrats in the country.
Support among Republicans for immediate reopening jumped from 9% in late April to 19% in early May, the survey shows. Support among Democrats, meanwhile, barely moved -- from 2% in late April to 3% in early May.
The net effect of this shift is that a majority of Republicans now prefer reopening in four weeks or less, compared with over four in five Democrats preferring to wait six or more weeks, according to the report.
"The partisan divide is worrisome," said David Lazer, university distinguished professor of political science and computer and information sciences at Northeastern and one of the researchers who conducted the study.
"We could get into a situation where the economy isn't recovering because Democrats refuse to go out, and the pandemic isn't ending because Republicans refuse to stay in," he said.
A similar trend is emerging in the number of Americans who support or oppose public health policies to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The widest gap was in support for the closure of non-essential businesses: 66% of Republicans support the measure, while 90% of Democrats do. The smallest gap was in support of restricting international travel: 94% of Republicans support the measure, and so do 96% of Democrats, according to the study.
While the partisan gap is growing, Lazer and his colleagues emphasized that even the policies with the least support still have the approval of the majority of those surveyed -- Republicans and Democrats alike.
That is likely to continue changing. The coronavirus pandemic and its fallout will be the issue as Americans push toward a defining election in November. President Donald Trump will contend his administration has done a good job in the emergency and that Democrats will do anything to keep the situation from improving too rapidly between now and November. Democrats will continue blasting the administration as a failure vs. the coronavirus and point to the need to proceed with caution to save lives.
As much as many might have believed the present health and economic crisis could unite Americans in the same way other national emergencies have, it’s clear now that even a pandemic cannot get our leaders and those who support them work in any kind of united way.
And the prospects for less partisan days after November’s elections aren’t promising.
