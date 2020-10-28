EDITORIAL: Even in ‘red’ S.C., a vote can count

The win probability score was multiplied by the number of electors of a given state and then the product was divided by the state’s population aged 18 and older. Finally, the result was multiplied by 1 million in order to calculate the Presidential Election Voter Power Score for that state.

The same approach was used to calculate the Senate Election Voter Power Score for each state. In this case, however, the win probability score was multiplied by the number of Senate seats up for election in 2020 for a given state instead of its number of electors.

South Carolina voters ranked as seventh most powerful nationally with its Senate score of 10.90 and 15th most powerful in the presidential race with a score of 49.05.

The results appear to take South Carolina out of the category of “certain red” and make it more of a swing state – which are states that are most crucial in determining the presidency by the nature of who gets their electoral votes and which party controls the Senate.

In the world of polls and political calculations, we’re no more ready to accept these rankings as gospel than any others. But the rankings are interesting in potentially making South Carolinians understand their votes do count. There is no certain outcome despite what some voters have told us over the years about foregone conclusions.