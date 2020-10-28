EDITORIAL: Even in ‘red’ S.C., a vote can count

South Carolina is considered a solid “red” state for Republicans. No Democrat seeking the presidency has carried the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Democrats hold no statewide offices and have only two members of Congress. No U.S. senator.
In 2020, Orangeburg native and Democratic nominee Jaime Harrison is making a major effort to change things. Democrats have put together a strong campaign against incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Traditional political polling indicates a race that once was considered a certain Graham win is very close.
A different kind of calculation appears to concur, ranking South Carolina voters in the top 10 among the most influential in the nation this year in determining the Senate outcome. The state’s voters are even given a pretty strong score – in the top 20 -- in determining the presidential winner.
In order to rank the states with the most and least influential voters, www.WalletHub.com calculated Voter Power Scores for both presidential and Senate elections in each state.
For presidential elections, WalletHub used the “win probabilities” calculated by www.fivethirtyeight.com and graded each state election on a 100-point scale, with 100 points being awarded to the states with literally a 50% chance of swinging either red or blue (50-50) and 0 points to the states with zero chance of one party determining the election (100-0).
The win probability score was multiplied by the number of electors of a given state and then the product was divided by the state’s population aged 18 and older. Finally, the result was multiplied by 1 million in order to calculate the Presidential Election Voter Power Score for that state.
The same approach was used to calculate the Senate Election Voter Power Score for each state. In this case, however, the win probability score was multiplied by the number of Senate seats up for election in 2020 for a given state instead of its number of electors.
South Carolina voters ranked as seventh most powerful nationally with its Senate score of 10.90 and 15th most powerful in the presidential race with a score of 49.05.
The results appear to take South Carolina out of the category of “certain red” and make it more of a swing state – which are states that are most crucial in determining the presidency by the nature of who gets their electoral votes and which party controls the Senate.
In the world of polls and political calculations, we’re no more ready to accept these rankings as gospel than any others. But the rankings are interesting in potentially making South Carolinians understand their votes do count. There is no certain outcome despite what some voters have told us over the years about foregone conclusions.
Cast your vote in 2020.
To view the full report visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/how-much-is-your-vote-worth/7932/
