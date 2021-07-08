EDITORIAL: Evacuation preparation is essential

Coastal and inland counties in the Lowcountry were to get tropical storm conditions beginning Wednesday evening. Fortunately Elsa is not a storm of the size and strength to wreak havoc of the kind the state has seen from other storms.
The S.C. Emergency Management Division is doing its duty in closely watching the storm. And though no coastal evacuations will be needed for this storm, officials are aware the hurricane season is young and more storms are likely.
There must be preparation for getting people away from our coast and to safer locations. That's why South Carolina in June again practiced the procedures for an evacuation.
A key is opening up major routes to get people to inland areas in The T&D Region and beyond. Ahead of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018, that meant implementing a 20-year-old plan to reverse lanes on Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia.
During Matthew, the plan worked smoothly – with the most common complaints involving the post-storm return to the coast and questions about why lanes were not reversed again for the process. With Florence, the slow-moving storm ultimately spared most coastal areas of the state, leaving some to wonder why the evacuation was ordered. Was it necessary? Yes, based on the forecasts.
The lane-reversal plan was born of a bad experience.
In September 1999, Hurricane Floyd threatened. And though South Carolina ultimately was spared the wrath of that storm, there was plenty of wrath to go around.
Some scenes:
• People standing around their cars in traffic that simply was not moving, many making angry comments to reporters and anyone who’d listen.
• A woman changing a youngster’s diaper behind the door of a car stopped in the lanes of traffic on I-26.
• Cars stalled along the roadside, out of gas from the long delay.
• The governor flying over in a helicopter before getting to Charleston to tell the media all was going smoothly with the evacuation.
The mandatory evacuation ordered by then-Democratic Gov. Jim Hodges did not go smoothly — and it didn’t take the governor long after that to find out. Late in the day of the evacuation, back in Columbia, Hodges ordered the traffic flow out of Charleston to all lanes of the interstate, closing off eastbound traffic.
For days afterward, Hodges took hit after hit from media, politicians and citizens. All the while, he and his lieutenants attempted to explain. Later he issued a formal apology.
It was a lesson learned. A lane-reversal plan for hurricanes became a fundamental part of the state’s emergency plan.
No such plan, however, is any better than its implementation. That’s why state emergency personnel annually descend on I-26 and other key evacuation routes to put the plan to the test.
The S.C. Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with other state agencies, in June conducted a lane-reversal exercise to prepare emergency personnel for traffic scenarios that might occur during an actual hurricane. The exercise simulates the deployment of law enforcement personnel and traffic-control devices -- even though lanes are not reversed for the exercise.
The hurricane exercise is meant to test readiness during the pre-execution and mobilization phase, test information flow from the emergency operations centers to the field, assess the procedures for lane reversals and evaluate how well participating agencies work together.
Such tests are crucial in ensuring public confidence in the system. When ordered to evacuate, people must leave the coast without wondering whether they’ll be able to get out on the roads and highways.
The plan worked well in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew. It worked in 2018 during Florence. Though it won't be needed for Tropical Storm Elsa, being prepared is essential.