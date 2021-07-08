EDITORIAL: Evacuation preparation is essential

Coastal and inland counties in the Lowcountry were to get tropical storm conditions beginning Wednesday evening. Fortunately Elsa is not a storm of the size and strength to wreak havoc of the kind the state has seen from other storms.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division is doing its duty in closely watching the storm. And though no coastal evacuations will be needed for this storm, officials are aware the hurricane season is young and more storms are likely.

There must be preparation for getting people away from our coast and to safer locations. That's why South Carolina in June again practiced the procedures for an evacuation.

A key is opening up major routes to get people to inland areas in The T&D Region and beyond. Ahead of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018, that meant implementing a 20-year-old plan to reverse lanes on Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia.

During Matthew, the plan worked smoothly – with the most common complaints involving the post-storm return to the coast and questions about why lanes were not reversed again for the process. With Florence, the slow-moving storm ultimately spared most coastal areas of the state, leaving some to wonder why the evacuation was ordered. Was it necessary? Yes, based on the forecasts.