EDITORIAL: EQUAL Act can put end to disparity

Congress is trying once and for all to end the sentencing disparity existing between offenses involving powered cocaine and those related to crack cocaine.

In 2015, Congress lowered sentencing guidelines for crack-related offenses to bring them more in line with powdered cocaine, hoping to narrow a gap that disproportionally sent Black men behind bars for long prison terms.

The EQUAL Act is the latest effort to bring common sense to sentencing that began during the Reagan era when crack cocaine use was raging.

In September, the U.S. House passed the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act, known as the EQUAL Act. The bill would apply retroactively, allowing thousands of Black men sentenced for crack-related crimes to reduce their sentences, leave prison and rejoin their families.

The bill has bipartisan support. It passed the House 361-66 but still needs to pass the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden.

Biden co-sponsored the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act, which created the disparity, but has since supported efforts to reverse the policy. His Justice Department has endorsed the EQUAL Act.

ArnoldVentures.org, a philanthropy dedicated to tackling problems in the U.S., reports Holly Harris, executive director of the Justice Action Network, saying: “The history of this disparity between crack and powder cocaine is really disturbing. There was no science behind it. There was no reason to treat crack and powder cocaine differently other than one was used in predominantly poor Black areas and the other was a drug that was used in a lot of rich, wealthy areas.”

The impact of the disparity in the law was very real. After the 1986 anti-drug legislation was passed, the average federal drug sentence for Black defendants was 49% higher than the average for white Americans. In 2019, 81% of defendants convicted of federal crack cocaine distribution were Black.

In 1994, Congress gave judges discretion to ignore the mandatory minimum. But the disparity between crack and powder cocaine persisted. By 2010, Congress passed the Fair Sentencing Act, which reduced the 100-to-1 disparity to 18-to-1 — still a massive difference.

“Again, no science, no reason, just a totally arbitrary number,” Harris said.

Eight years later, Congress applied the reduction to people who had already been convicted by passing the First Step Act, reducing thousands of people’s sentences.

Toward finally ending the disparity in sentencing, the EQUAL Act has earned endorsements from the National District Attorneys Association and other law enforcement officials, including the chiefs of police departments in major cities.

With the show of bipartisan support in the House, the hope now is that the Senate can find agreement and approve the legislation. There are indications of such, with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham being a supporter along with Democrat Cory Booker from New Jersey.

It’s time to make things EQUAL.

