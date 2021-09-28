EDITORIAL: Entrepreneur loved by many in Orangeburg

The Rev. Sammie Gordon Sr., who died Sept. 11 at age 84, was a man well acquainted with work.

He was the owner of Gordon's Shoes and Tax Service, the first African American shoe business in South Carolina that opened in March 1966 during the height of the civil rights movement.

He was a farm boy who received his early education in Hampton County. By age 10, he was proficient at many aspects of farming and also started a business selling garden seeds.

His next adventure was a partnership with a distributor selling candy and cookies -- and he was the first African American boy to deliver the Savannah Morning News.

By his early teens, he was managing the family farm and purchased his first tractor. Upon completing high school, he graduated from South Carolina Area Trade School, currently known as Denmark Technical College.

After graduation, he relocated to Orangeburg, where he met and married his wife from Calhoun County.

He obtained a degree in seminary from Southern Methodist College, accepting his call to the ministry in 1983 and going on to serve as an AME pastor for over 30 years.