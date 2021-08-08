EDITORIAL: Electric cars must pay their share for roads

With more and more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, and many more to come, South Carolina has decisions to make about how it pays for road and bridge projects.

At present the state's tax on gasoline funds a large part of the tab. South Carolina collects $1.15 billion a year in taxes and fees from drivers. And the state's gas tax has been increasing annually for five years to fund road and bridge improvements.

But even with the increase, and another to come in July 2022, the amount of money coming from the gas tax will decrease as more electric cars use the roads and gasoline-powered vehicles become more efficient.

Electric vehicles use the road the same as gas-powered ones and should pay an equivalent share of the road-use tax. Yet just $1.8 million of the money that came from the gas tax in South Carolina was from registration fees on fully electric and hybrid vehicles, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall is warning lawmakers that the impact on funds will become very real without action.