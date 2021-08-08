EDITORIAL: Electric cars must pay their share for roads

With more and more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, and many more to come, South Carolina has decisions to make about how it pays for road and bridge projects.
At present the state's tax on gasoline funds a large part of the tab. South Carolina collects $1.15 billion a year in taxes and fees from drivers. And the state's gas tax has been increasing annually for five years to fund road and bridge improvements.
But even with the increase, and another to come in July 2022, the amount of money coming from the gas tax will decrease as more electric cars use the roads and gasoline-powered vehicles become more efficient.
Electric vehicles use the road the same as gas-powered ones and should pay an equivalent share of the road-use tax. Yet just $1.8 million of the money that came from the gas tax in South Carolina was from registration fees on fully electric and hybrid vehicles, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall is warning lawmakers that the impact on funds will become very real without action.
Electric cars don't pay the gas tax because they don't use gasoline and the $60-a-year fee they pay the state is less than a third of the amount needed to match what regular vehicles pay, Hall told a state Senate transportation subcommittee in June.
She said increasing the fee to $200-250 would put the state in line with many other Southern states and match the average miles driven per gallon of gasoline-powered vehicles, The Associated Press reported via The Post and Courier.
According to AP's report, the Senate panel seemed receptive to Hall's presentation.
“We know it’s really going to be a problem in 10 to 15 years,” Republican state Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort County said. “We need to get out in front and figure out what are the best ideas out there."
One might be a fee at electric charging stations, said Davis, who is chairman of the subcommittee.
Registration fees on electric vehicles will not be enough to sustain the road and bridge work needed in South Carolina. And the issue is coming to a head even before 10 to 15 years.
Lawmakers did not address the issue of declining gas tax revenue when they approved road improvements a half-decade ago. It's time now that they do by putting in place a system in which all vehicles pay their fair share.