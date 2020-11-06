EDITORIAL: Electoral College again under fire

No matter the outcome of the presidential election, the calls to do away with the Electoral College will be renewed.

The clamor has already begun.

Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher of The Nation magazine, which describes itself as "America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture," calls the Electoral College system "one of our Constitution’s greatest failures."

She criticizes it as making some votes matter far more than others.

"The Electoral College is indeed an undemocratic travesty, and no matter who wins this election, it’s time for us to move toward a national popular vote."

Instead of preventing so-called “tyranny of the majority," it actually enables a tyranny of the minority, vanden Heuvel writes, "allowing political factions to entrench their rule by appealing to a small group of voters.