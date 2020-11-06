EDITORIAL: Electoral College again under fire

No matter the outcome of the presidential election, the calls to do away with the Electoral College will be renewed.
The clamor has already begun.
Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher of The Nation magazine, which describes itself as "America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture," calls the Electoral College system "one of our Constitution’s greatest failures."
She criticizes it as making some votes matter far more than others.
"The Electoral College is indeed an undemocratic travesty, and no matter who wins this election, it’s time for us to move toward a national popular vote."
Instead of preventing so-called “tyranny of the majority," it actually enables a tyranny of the minority, vanden Heuvel writes, "allowing political factions to entrench their rule by appealing to a small group of voters.
"It’s mathematically possible to win the Electoral College with less than 22% of the popular vote. That’s an extreme case, but the fact remains that under the Electoral College, a voter in Wyoming has nearly four times the power of a voter in California. By creating artificially narrow results, the Electoral College makes it 40 times more likely that the results are close enough that the outcome could be swung by unelected judges. No wonder 61% of Americans support the Electoral College’s abolition ..."
We're not among that 61% she cited from a Gallup poll.
The founding fathers saw the Electoral College as a tool in balancing federalism with the rights of the people in individual states.
It's not the total popular vote that elects the president. Each individual state holds an election, with the winner in the state, whether by one vote or 1 million, getting all of a state's electoral votes – except in Nebraska and Maine. The number of electoral votes is based on the total of a state's U.S. senators and congressmen.
The system is designed to prevent a nationalization of the government, giving to each state a measure of power in electing the president. In a raw count of total votes, larger states would literally get all the attention -- during elections and between them.
The debacle that was the election of 2000 prompted much debate about the Electoral College. The 2016 election intensified the debate. And now we have a debate over 2020.
The system may not be perfect but it has served the nation well. The Electoral College should remain.
