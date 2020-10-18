EDITORIAL| Election Day: These people are essential

The coronavirus emergency has changed so many things. Voting is one of them. Lines of people are voting early via absentee ballot in order to avoid going to a polling place on Election Day.
But in 2-1/2 weeks, the majority of people will go to the polls on Nov. 3 and cast ballots the same as always – kind of. The procedures at polling places have changed to conform to the coronavirus safety protocol. The State Election Commission and county election officials are taking steps including providing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and disposable cotton swabs for making touchscreen selections.
The changes have made the role of poll manager even more challenging. And, in fact, around South Carolina just finding people to be poll managers has been a challenge. That’s largely because some of those normally working as managers have opted out in 2020 to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus.
That has had state and county election officials looking for poll managers for November. The election commission’s www.scvotes.gov website has a section that reads: “If you are willing and able to serve, South Carolina needs you. The fact is we must have poll managers to have elections.”
In Orangeburg County, Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said she is pleased with the response of people to the call for poll managers. Most of the regular workers have chosen to stay on and more than enough new people have signed on to fill vacancies.
“We have really gotten a lot of people,” Smalls said, expressing hope that all those having completed the assessment and training will serve not only for this election but for future votes.
No further applications for the November election are being taken at this time, she said. After November, an interested person can again apply to be a poll manager.
It’s important, but not lucrative, work:
• Poll managers (and poll manager assistants) are paid a total of $165: $60 for attending training, plus $15 for COVID-19 training, and $75 for working on Election Day, plus $15 for additional COVID-19-related duties.
• Clerks (the lead poll manager) are paid $225: poll manager pay, plus $60 for additional training and responsibilities.
Poll manager pay is considered per diem and does not constitute wages. Individuals receiving unemployment benefits will not be required to report the earnings when filing their weekly unemployment insurance claims, and the per diem will not count against their allowed earnings.
Smalls is predicting turnout will be heavy on Election Day, so the poll managers are likely to earn their money.
Of note in 2020, election officials may be receiving volunteer help as well.
The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an order that provides for six hours of training credit to any attorney who volunteers to be a poll worker on Election Day. Attorneys are required to get additional training periodically to maintain their legal license.
Lawyers must work the entire day on Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. poll opening to 7 p.m. poll closing, minus regular breaks, and can't take any payment to get the continuing legal education credit, according to the order.
Voting is one of the most important things a person can do as a citizen. Those working at the polls are integral to making the voting process work. It’s good to see Orangeburg County people step up to meet the need.
