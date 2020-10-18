EDITORIAL| Election Day: These people are essential

The coronavirus emergency has changed so many things. Voting is one of them. Lines of people are voting early via absentee ballot in order to avoid going to a polling place on Election Day.

But in 2-1/2 weeks, the majority of people will go to the polls on Nov. 3 and cast ballots the same as always – kind of. The procedures at polling places have changed to conform to the coronavirus safety protocol. The State Election Commission and county election officials are taking steps including providing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and disposable cotton swabs for making touchscreen selections.

The changes have made the role of poll manager even more challenging. And, in fact, around South Carolina just finding people to be poll managers has been a challenge. That’s largely because some of those normally working as managers have opted out in 2020 to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus.

That has had state and county election officials looking for poll managers for November. The election commission’s www.scvotes.gov website has a section that reads: “If you are willing and able to serve, South Carolina needs you. The fact is we must have poll managers to have elections.”