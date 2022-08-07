EDITORIAL: Elected leaders have obligation to speak out

In April, we published an editorial from The Post and Courier of Charleston about governmental entities trying to limit statements by publicly elected officials. Based on efforts here to do the same, it’s time to revisit the issue.

First, there is the disturbing point about school boards, for example, being encouraged to implement such rules or policies.

The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks discovered that the S.C. School Boards Association recommends that boards adopt a policy that names the chair as the official board spokesperson and that says board members “may refer the information seekers to the board chair or the superintendent’s designee.”

Actually, the association’s language is stronger, saying board members “will” refer inquiries to the board chair, which association Director Scott Price told The Post and Courier was aimed at routine information about board votes and such. He told Wilks further that it was designed to help school districts present “a consistent message” and encourage board members to rally around whatever decision a board makes, even if they voted against it.

Quoting the previous editorial: “We can understand the need to make sure correct information is distributed about, say, which policies were approved and by what vote. But the text of that policy has morphed in the minds of too many members of school boards and other governing bodies to mean they can’t answer questions from the public or the media about their decisions because only the board chair can do so. There’s been a disturbing uptick lately in appointed and even elected officials using that idea as a dodge to avoid answering for controversial decisions and problems. More disturbingly, a growing number of board members seem to believe it’s true.”

These types of policies should have the public up in arms. Whether it is a school board, town council or any public body, the members, those elected by the public or elected/appointed to posts by elected officials, not only have the right to speak about their positions on issues, they are obligated to keep people informed. They are elected to govern, and not all governing involves officials agreeing on one approach and giving only one position to the public.

An example is the Orangeburg County School District, which has scheduled a referendum for November on a $190 million plan to build and renovate schools. While one would expect the school district with its information apparatus to seek voter approval of the plan, it should not escape voters that four of the nine members of the school board officially opposed holding the referendum.

Do we not need to hear from these elected leaders about their opposition to the plan? Indeed we do. And nothing in law or policy can or should prevent these elected officials from providing their positions.

It is impractical, at best, to think that the school district is going to provide information on why the four are in opposition. These elected leaders owe it to their constituents to get their message out.

What if all elected bodies operated in such a fashion? In Congress, party leadership speaks often on the big picture, but there certainly is nothing to stop those supporting or opposing legislation from speaking out. And lawmakers DO speak out. The same applies on the state level -- and should definitely apply with elected officials closest to the people on the local level.

Again quoting from the previous editorial: “The policy of school boards and other governing bodies — particularly elected bodies — should be just the opposite: to encourage board members to answer questions from the public and the media about what the board has done, what it’s contemplating and why. It’s not only their right but their obligation to answer such questions.”