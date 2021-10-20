EDITORIAL: Earthquakes a threat, even amid pandemic

Even in a year when it appears a major hurricane is going to bypass the state and COVID-19 remains on center stage, there is the need for preparedness for all kinds of disasters. This week, the focus is earthquakes.

Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Awareness Week for Oct. 17-23. The S.C. Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take the opportunity to learn about the state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. A highlight of the week will be the Great Southeast ShakeOut on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10:21 a.m.

More than a million people across eight states and Washington, D.C., will take part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake safety drill. The regional ShakeOut drill is part of an international effort in which participants simultaneously practice how to stay safe during an earthquake — “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” For most people, in most situations, this means to:

• DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees.

• COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk.

• HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).