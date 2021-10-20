EDITORIAL: Earthquakes a threat, even amid pandemic

Even in a year when it appears a major hurricane is going to bypass the state and COVID-19 remains on center stage, there is the need for preparedness for all kinds of disasters. This week, the focus is earthquakes.
Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Awareness Week for Oct. 17-23. The S.C. Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take the opportunity to learn about the state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. A highlight of the week will be the Great Southeast ShakeOut on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10:21 a.m.
More than a million people across eight states and Washington, D.C., will take part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake safety drill. The regional ShakeOut drill is part of an international effort in which participants simultaneously practice how to stay safe during an earthquake — “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.” For most people, in most situations, this means to:
• DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees.
• COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk.
• HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).
While COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and challenges, you can hold your drill when and where you want. You can choose another date or several dates, and include people in multiple locations (home, work, or school), perhaps through video conferencing.
Schools, businesses, organizations, government agencies, communities, and households are all encouraged to participate. Worldwide, 12 million people are currently expected to participate in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills. Although the primary activity of the ShakeOut is based upon a drill procedure similar to a fire or tornado drill, participants are encouraged to take actions to become better prepared for all disasters. This could include:
• Securing heavy items to prevent them from causing injuries during an earthquake
• Creating an emergency plan and/or updating emergency supply kits
• Talking with their families and neighbors about emergency preparedness
Similar to other emergency preparedness drills sponsored by SCEMD, the signal to begin the drill will be broadcast at 10:21 a.m. on NOAA tone-alert weather radio and broadcast media.
South Carolina has good reason to note the risk of quakes.
There have been eight low-magnitude earthquakes recorded in South Carolina so far this year. The state experiences approximately 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to geologists with the College of Charleston. The South Carolina Emergency Manager mobile app has an earthquake map feature that lists recent earthquake activity. It also allows you to sign up to be notified when an earthquake occurs.
Officials say they are as prepared as they can be for an earthquake, with rescue teams and emergency responders being trained regularly on structural collapse and emergency response. Thursday is your individual opportunity at preparedness.
The Great SouthEast ShakeOut drill is open to everyone in South Carolina. To register, go to www.shakeout.org/southeast.