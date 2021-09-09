EDITORIAL: Earthquake anniversary is reminder

The anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks is just days away. Hurricane season is upon us with the period of greatest risk upcoming. But there is another anniversary that reminds us of a risk faced in South Carolina that gets comparably little attention.

Aug. 31 was the 135th anniversary of the largest earthquake to occur in the eastern U.S. In the late evening on that day in 1886, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck near Charleston, causing the loss of more than 100 lives. Many buildings collapsed or were heavily damaged, with economic losses estimated at more than $100 million in today’s dollars.

The quake was felt throughout much of the eastern and central U.S., with people reporting feeling it as far north as New York and as far west as Illinois and Missouri.

In 1999, retired T&D Publisher Dean B. Livingston wrote about what is recorded locally about that "unscheduled" occurrence that had a lot of people singing "Nearer My God To Thee."

"The area was pounded for a week by quake shocks from four to 12 times a day. The Times and Democrat wrote of the earth's rumblings: ‘This earthquake frightened many of the inhabitants into deep religious complex, such as was never known before, bringing about a great religious revival in the churches. ...'