EDITORIAL: Earth Day priority: COVID-19

Protecting our earth this year means doing all we can to prevent the spread of disease. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has taken thousands upon thousands of lives in the United States and abroad. And even though controlling the outbreak appears within our grasp, failing to take appropriate individual actions could lead to great problems going forward.

People in the United States want to go back to work and get back to normal life, but reality is that cannot happen by simply flipping a switch. It makes no sense not to take every precaution.

So on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, here are things you can do for the planet and the people inhabiting it:

• Stay home and minimize contact with people outside your household to prevent the spread of the disease.

• Monitor yourself for symptoms.

• Practice social distancing even at home.

• Avoid touching frequently touched items.

• Regularly wash your hands.