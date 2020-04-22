EDITORIAL: Earth Day priority: COVID-19

The coronavirus is a product of the earth. Tornadoes are a product of Earth's atmosphere.
We must deal with the good and the bad of life on this planet. And we must do our best to protect Earth.
Hence Earth Day. The observance was created in 1970 by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson as a way to force protection of the environment onto the national agenda. The idea caught on with 20 million Americans demonstrating in cities across the country for a cleaner environment.
Congress subsequently authorized the creation of a new federal agency to tackle environmental issues: the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA notes that “before 1970, a factory could spew black clouds of toxic smoke into the air or dump tons of toxic waste into a nearby stream, and that was perfectly legal. They could not be taken to court to stop it. ... there was no EPA, no Clean Air Act, no Clean Water Act. There were no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect our environment.”
Earth Day remains an important symbol. It is a time when individuals can take direct actions that make a difference for themselves and help protect the planet.
In most years, the advice on direct actions would focus on issues as broad as disposing of nuclear waste to as individual as doing our best to reduce litter. Not 2020.
Protecting our earth this year means doing all we can to prevent the spread of disease. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has taken thousands upon thousands of lives in the United States and abroad. And even though controlling the outbreak appears within our grasp, failing to take appropriate individual actions could lead to great problems going forward.
People in the United States want to go back to work and get back to normal life, but reality is that cannot happen by simply flipping a switch. It makes no sense not to take every precaution.
So on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, here are things you can do for the planet and the people inhabiting it:
• Stay home and minimize contact with people outside your household to prevent the spread of the disease.
• Monitor yourself for symptoms.
• Practice social distancing even at home.
• Avoid touching frequently touched items.
• Regularly wash your hands.
The advice is now new. We’ve all heard it a lot in these times. But it is no less important today and will continue to be in coming days and weeks. Even if the businesses and other venues return to some semblance of normal operation, there still will be a need to take precautions against the virus.
On this Earth Day, the coronavirus causing COVID-19 is with us to stay. New tools to battle it are pending. Until they arrive, do your best to protect yourself and others inhabiting our planet.
As Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler has stated: “We face an enormous challenge to calm the raging tide of fear, anxiety and distress caused by the pandemic and its assault on citizens across our nation. But remember, exercising safety measures is the first defense against COVID-19 and we all should keep them at the forefront of whatever we do during this crisis.”
