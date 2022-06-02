EDITORIAL: Early voting is citizenship opportunity

Compared to other states, South Carolina had no real election controversy in 2020. Beyond the fight over witness signatures on absentee ballots, most South Carolinians should tell you the voting here went well, including the pandemic-inspired early voting period that has become an official period of early voting in 2022 and going forward.

Now it becomes imperative that people know the logistics. Early voting for the June 14 party primaries began May 31 and will continue through June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday at all county voter registration offices. The voting sites are closed on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Requirements to vote are the same as voting on Election Day.

Local voting locations are:

Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1234 North St., Bamberg, SC 29003

Bamberg County/Brooker Center: 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, SC 29042

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, St. Matthews, SC 29135

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1475 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115

Orangeburg County North Library: 4585 Main St., North, SC 29112

Orangeburg County/Vance Senior Center: 1304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

And while previews of primary races continue, those voting early need to be aware now of the races in both the Republican and Democratic primaries. A voter must select either the Republican or Democratic primary. A person cannot vote in both, and casting a ballot in one party’s primary prohibits you from voting in any runoffs needed in the other party’s primary. Which primary you choose has no bearing on voting the in general election on Nov. 8.

The candidates and races locally are:

U.S. Congressional District 2 - Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, and Judd Larkins, a Democrat.

U.S. Congressional District 6 - Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat; Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat; Michael Addison, a Democrat; Duke Buckner, a Republican, and A. Sonia Morris, a Republican.

S.C. House District 90 - Incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg; Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat; and Sharon Carter, a Republican.

S.C. House District 91 - Incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.

S.C. House District 93 - Incumbent Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

S.C. House District 95 - Incumbent Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Jeffrey Cila, a Republican. Cobb-Hunter will now be located in this newly redrawn district. It is currently represented by Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, who is running for state superintendent of education.

Orangeburg County probate judge - Incumbent Pandora Jones-Glover, a Democrat.

Orangeburg County auditor - Incumbent Audrey Asbury, a Democrat.

Orangeburg County treasurer - Incumbent Matt Stokes, a Democrat.

Orangeburg County Council District 1 - Incumbent Johnnie Wright Sr., a Democrat.

Orangeburg County Council District 6 - Incumbent Deloris Frazier, a Democrat.

Orangeburg County Council District 7 - Latisha Walker, a Democrat. Incumbent Willie B. Owens Sr. announced that he’ll be leaving council for health reasons, effective June 30.

Bamberg County auditor - Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner, a Democrat, and Gale H. Black, a Democrat.

Bamberg County treasurer - Incumbent Alice P. Johnson, a Democrat.

Bamberg County Council District 2 - Incumbent Sharon Hammond, a Democrat.

Bamberg County Council District 3 - Incumbent Larry Haynes, a Democrat, and Teri Linder, a Republican.

Bamberg County Council District 6 - Incumbent Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat.

Calhoun County Council District 3 - Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette, both Republicans, filed for the seat currently held by John Nelson. Nelson did not file for re-election.

Calhoun County Council District 4 - Incumbent Cecil M. Thornton Jr., a Democrat.

Calhoun County Council District 5 - Incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat.

