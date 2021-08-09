EDITORIAL: Dropping bomb was right action

Aug. 6 and 9 mark the 72nd anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The debate continues about the morality of dropping those weapons.

Most of the opinions that one hears are expressed by people who did not live through those days.

The United States was hit by a Japanese sneak attack at Pearl Harbor that killed more than 2,100 American sailors and virtually destroyed the Pacific fleet. The attack was a means to stop the United States from interfering with the Japanese intent to dominate the entire Asian Pacific rim under the guise of the "Great Asia Co-prosperity Sphere." As a result of that policy, the Japanese forces had run rampant over Korea and China, indiscriminately raping, torturing and killing civilians.

When the U.S. struck back with the Doolittle Raid, those planes went to China, and the Chinese people saved most of the crews, who were eventually returned to U.S.-controlled territory. The penalty exacted by the Japanese for this embarrassment (there was little damage in Japan) was the systematic murdering of more than 250,000 Chinese civilians.

The Japanese routinely killed any wounded troops they captured and turned the others into slave labor, killing many.