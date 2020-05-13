EDITORIAL: Drop in number of robocalls a virus plus

Have you noticed? Fewer robocalls are coming during the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of robocalls made to U.S. phone numbers in April was the lowest in two years, according to data provided to CNN Business from YouMail, a robocall-prevention service that tracks robocall traffic across the country. This includes both scam and legitimate calls, such as payment reminders from banks.
YouMail said Americans received about 2.86 billion calls in April, a 30% drop from the month before and down 40% from February. At their peak in October 2019, about 5.66 billion robocalls were placed to the U.S. in a one-month period.
According to CNN, the decline coincides with the shuttering of call centers in countries such as India, Pakistan and the Philippines, where workers who are placing unwanted robocalls don't own laptops to support working from home and some have lost their jobs or been furloughed.
But the decline in unwanted robocalls likely won't last.
"Phone scammers have shown resiliency over the years and constantly change their tactics to find new ways to exploit the public," Kush Parikh, chief operating officer of Hiya, a service that provides profile information to some telecom companies to help consumers identify incoming calls and block unwanted ones, told CNN. "They will likely bounce back from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis."
That's not what South Attorney General Alan Wilson wants to see happen.
Wilson recently joined a coalition of 52 attorneys general in calling on USTelecom – the leading organization representing telecommunications providers – and its Industry Traceback Group to continue its collaboration with state attorneys general by bolstering technological capabilities to improve enforcement against robocallers. The coalition is asking USTelecom to further develop robocall traceback and other tools suited to law enforcement needs.
“I get robocalls all the time just like you do and they’re incredibly annoying. Fighting those calls requires the telecommunications industry to work with law enforcement so we’re asking for the industry’s help,” Wilson said.
A key part of that action would be for USTelecom to develop and roll out an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps. When USTelecom or a law enforcement agency detects an illegal robocall campaign, the law enforcement agency would then be able to submit a subpoena to USTelecom in a streamlined online portal.
According to Wilson, the process would allow for rapid review by USTelecom and provide law enforcement agencies the ability to expedite subpoena procedures and access the platform to quickly retrieve relevant data. The platform would bolster law enforcement investigations and could potentially lead to attorneys general offices issuing temporary restraining orders that could stop a live robocall campaign in its tracks.
It's not possible to say many good things have arisen from the coronavirus emergency, but the decline in fraudulent robocalls is a clear positive. A "return to normal" with these calls is not desired -- and they should be targeted even amid so many other priorities.
