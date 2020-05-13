EDITORIAL: Drop in number of robocalls a virus plus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Have you noticed? Fewer robocalls are coming during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of robocalls made to U.S. phone numbers in April was the lowest in two years, according to data provided to CNN Business from YouMail, a robocall-prevention service that tracks robocall traffic across the country. This includes both scam and legitimate calls, such as payment reminders from banks.

YouMail said Americans received about 2.86 billion calls in April, a 30% drop from the month before and down 40% from February. At their peak in October 2019, about 5.66 billion robocalls were placed to the U.S. in a one-month period.

According to CNN, the decline coincides with the shuttering of call centers in countries such as India, Pakistan and the Philippines, where workers who are placing unwanted robocalls don't own laptops to support working from home and some have lost their jobs or been furloughed.

But the decline in unwanted robocalls likely won't last.