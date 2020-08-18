EDITORIAL: Drinking water not to be taken for granted

The beautiful black water of the North Edisto River has particular meaning in a historic community founded along the banks of the life-giving waters.
The Edisto puts Orangeburg in the enviable position of a having a continuous and quality source of drinking water. The Department of Public Utilities has been honored over the years for having some of the best water in the country and that hasn't changed today.
DPU and other water system operators are the subject annually of water-quality reports and monitoring by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
But what of people not served by a water system? How do they know about the quality of their water.
Private water wells provide an estimated 40 million households with water in the United States and an estimated 175,000 in South Carolina. While private wells do provide affordable and clean water, experts agree they should be inspected annually to ensure they are operating safely and efficiently.
The National Ground Water Association in partnership with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are announcing a new tool to make water well maintenance easier than ever.
WellOwner.org has been revamped to connect private well owners with resources to keep their well water clean and healthy, according to the Lexington-based S.C. Groundwater Association.
WellOwner.org provides a digital well owner guide to maintaining your well, resources on how and where to get well water tested, and how to contact a certified water well contractor.
"With growing concerns over PFAS and other emerging contaminants, it has never been more important to properly test and maintain your private water well system. Water testing can identify contaminants in your well water that may be impacting you and your family’s health," said Janet Jordan, executive director of the SCGWA.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals.
A certified water well contractor will be able to determine any problems in your water well system and provide guidance and services to keep it operating throughout the year, according to SCGWA.
If you depend on a private water well, visit WellOwner.org and make plans for an annual inspection.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!