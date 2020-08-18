EDITORIAL: Drinking water not to be taken for granted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The beautiful black water of the North Edisto River has particular meaning in a historic community founded along the banks of the life-giving waters.

The Edisto puts Orangeburg in the enviable position of a having a continuous and quality source of drinking water. The Department of Public Utilities has been honored over the years for having some of the best water in the country and that hasn't changed today.

DPU and other water system operators are the subject annually of water-quality reports and monitoring by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

But what of people not served by a water system? How do they know about the quality of their water.

Private water wells provide an estimated 40 million households with water in the United States and an estimated 175,000 in South Carolina. While private wells do provide affordable and clean water, experts agree they should be inspected annually to ensure they are operating safely and efficiently.

The National Ground Water Association in partnership with the Rural Community Assistance Partnership and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are announcing a new tool to make water well maintenance easier than ever.