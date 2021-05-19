EDITORIAL: Down the road to a priority road project

The entire $1.7 billion Carolina Crossroads project is broken down into five phases. The plan is to provide a safer, more modern interchange design for the state’s top interstate “pinch point,” commonly known as “Malfunction Junction” in the Midlands of South Carolina. More than 134,000 vehicles including commuters, freight carriers and other travelers pass through this area on a daily basis.

Phase I of the Carolina Crossroads project will center on the reconfiguration of the Colonial Life Boulevard interchange on I-126. Some improvements will be made to improve traffic flow along I-26 heading in the direction U.S. 378. This project will be undertaken by the joint venture team using the innovative “designed-build” method. This strategy will allow the final design work and construction to be completed by a proven team of industry experts on an expedited schedule.

The contract signing marks the beginning of work to finalize the design and other preconstruction activities for the project. The public should expect seeing major construction activity beginning in spring 2022 with all the work associated with the Phase 1 project being completed by the end of 2024.

Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall says that SCDOT looks forward to partnering with Archer-United to make the start of this long-awaited project a reality for the South Carolina.