EDITORIAL: Doolittle Raid 80 years ago remarkable feat

The feat of the 80 men known as “The Doolittle Raiders” still shines as brightly as when they flew that first bombing raid on the Japanese home islands 80 years ago Monday in a symbolic act against an enemy who had not lost a battle since it attacked Pearl Harbor.

As time goes by, we tend to forget what a great show of courage these men demonstrated. When they volunteered for the mission at Columbia Air Base (now Columbia Airport), all they were told was that it was a very dangerous mission that might help the war effort. Most were not expected to return.

They were led by a man who had become famous as one of the greatest aviators of the 1920s and 1930s, James H. Doolittle. He held many of the air records of those decades and was the man who almost single-handedly developed the science of instrument flying. Many of the instruments that he designed are still standard equipment in the aircraft cockpits.

Such was his reputation that in 1982 at the 60th Reunion held in Columbia, I asked one of the Raiders how he was able to accept flying a B-25 medium range bomber from an aircraft carrier when he had never done it before. His response was “The Boss (their nickname for Doolittle) said we could do it, so we did.” That is a strong faith in a very special man.

To demonstrate that faith, when they had to launch early because the USS Hornet was spotted by Japanese fishing boats at a distance that meant there was virtually no chance of reaching the designated airfields in China, not one of the 80 hesitated. Instead they manned their 16 planes in very rough, rainy weather and made their very first carrier takeoff to make the strike on Tokyo and surrounding cities.

Though there was no significant damage from the raid, the psychological effect of the Japanese homeland being bombed for the first time ever, and only a few miles from the Imperial Palace, stirred the Japanese to make decisions that adversely affected their forces and led to their loss of four major aircraft carriers at the Battle of Midway, the turning point of the Pacific War.

Lt. Col. Doolittle went on to lead the Eighth Air Force and its thousands of bombers in Europe and retire from the Army with three stars.

Doolittle and his 80 Raiders represent the epitome of the “Greatest Generation.”

This editorial is from the 2008 writing of then-T&D Correspondent Larry P. Jordan.

