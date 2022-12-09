EDITORIAL: Don't keep delaying, get Real ID now

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has again extended the REAL ID enforcement date, this time by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

This gives South Carolinians additional time to obtain state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act of 2005. According to DHS, the extension is necessary, in part, to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ability to obtain a REAL IDs.

Ultimately, South Carolinians will need a REAL ID to board a domestic, commercial flight, to enter a secure federal building or to visit a military installation unless they have another form of federally approved identification.

The REAL ID requirement grew out of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as part of the Real ID Act of 2005, which enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.”

The act established new requirements for state drivers' licenses and ID cards that would be accepted by the federal government for "official purposes."

South Carolina and other states fought the Real ID mandate for years. But in spring 2017, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that South Carolina comply with the law and begin issuing REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the federal standard.

In March 2020, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act of 2005 from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But with agencies such as the SCDMV having limited and/or altered operations for a large time during 2020 and 2021, DHS extended the REAL ID full-enforcement date to May 3, 2023.

As another extension is announced, the most current South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles data show 51.3% of all South Carolina-issued driver’s licenses and identification are REAL ID compliant. While the extension provides ore time to obtain a REAL ID card, the SCDMV is encouraging people to obtain it at the earliest convenience.

South Carolinians who satisfy the REAL ID documentation requirements can exchange their current driver’s license for a REAL ID license at any SCDMV branch office for $25. Identification cards that are REAL ID compliant are available to people 17 and older for free. Identification cards for people 16 and younger are $15. You may not have both a license and an ID.

To obtain a REAL ID, a person needs to provide:

A government-issued birth certificate or U.S. passport.

Proof of Social Security number.

Two proofs of current S.C. address.

Records of any name changes.

Yes, you now have more than two years to get your REAL ID, but putting REAL ID on your to-do list now will save time and ultimately aggravation in the future – for you and SCDMV.

Visit www.SCDMVonline.com for more information on REAL ID. And you may be able to purchase your new card from home.