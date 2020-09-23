EDITORIAL: Don’t miss RBG significance amid political warfare

What made RBG such a force of nature? The Reader’s Digest article quotes Katherine Franke, Columbia Law School professor and Director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality Law: “She understood exactly what kind of change she wanted to make — and be — in the world because she had experienced it so personally.”

The best tribute, however, comes in the form of Ginsburg’s own words on how she wants to be remembered: "(As) someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has. To do something, as my colleague David Souter would say, outside myself. ‘Cause I’ve gotten much more satisfaction for the things that I’ve done for which I was not paid."