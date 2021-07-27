EDITORIAL: ‘Dog Days’ don’t have to be fatal for dogs, pets

In the summer, during late July, Sirius, the “dog star” rises and sets with the sun. People in ancient times believed the star’s heat in conjunction with the heat of the sun created an extended period of hot and humid weather. They identified this stretch of time, from 20 days before the conjunction to 20days after, as Dog Days after the dog star.

The conjunction of the sun with Sirius alters somewhat with differences in latitude and the precession of the equinoxes. The gradual drifting of the constellations means that they are not exactly in the same place in the sky as they were originally. Even though this period has proven to be the warmest part of the summer, the heat is not due to additional radiation from a star.

Today, Dog Days are considered the period between July 3 and Aug. 11 and no matter how they got their name, dealing with the heat is a reality for humans – and dogs and other animals.

It’s not a new topic but one that we reinforce today as people are out and about in the heat. Don’t leave dogs and other pets inside a vehicle.

The temperature inside a car can skyrocket after just a few minutes. Parking in the shade or leaving the windows cracked does very little to alleviate this pressure cooker.