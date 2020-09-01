EDITORIAL: Documenting ways police, public interact

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina lawmakers are in the process of reviewing all facets of criminal justice in the state, from how police operate to sentencing laws to prison reform. House Speaker Jay Lucas appointed subcommittees to begin such work after the national outcry over the May killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air.

Since that time, other incidents, including the most recent one in Wisconsin in which a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by a police officer, have increased calls for implementing reforms in policing. Changes are due, for the good of police and the people they are sworn to serve and protect.

Without any formal measurement, it is frequently stated that 99% of law enforcement officers do their jobs responsibility and adhere to professional standards. While there is surely disagreement over the number – and disagreement on what those standards should be – there is more than ever a need for ways to improve the way police and public interact.