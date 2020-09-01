EDITORIAL: Documenting ways police, public interact

South Carolina lawmakers are in the process of reviewing all facets of criminal justice in the state, from how police operate to sentencing laws to prison reform. House Speaker Jay Lucas appointed subcommittees to begin such work after the national outcry over the May killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air.
Since that time, other incidents, including the most recent one in Wisconsin in which a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by a police officer, have increased calls for implementing reforms in policing. Changes are due, for the good of police and the people they are sworn to serve and protect.
Without any formal measurement, it is frequently stated that 99% of law enforcement officers do their jobs responsibility and adhere to professional standards. While there is surely disagreement over the number – and disagreement on what those standards should be – there is more than ever a need for ways to improve the way police and public interact.
In the world of 2020, the reality of cellphone video has made it such that just about any encounter can become the subject of social media posts. The videos can tell a misleading story in some instances but have been integral to exposing police abuses in cases such as Floyd’s in Minnesota and Blake’s in Wisconsin.
There is a better way: All police wearing body cameras – and making the footage from the cameras available for public inspection.
A House subcommittee in Columbia will hear such a proposal and others on Tuesday when it meets on police reform.
The South Carolina Press Association, the organization of the state’s daily and weekly newspapers, is urging lawmakers to eliminate an exemption that makes body camera footage not subject to public disclosure. Video from dash cams and audio from 911 calls are available to the public under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.
SCPA Executive Director Bill Rogers, who has been a key player in FOIA reforms over four decades, has sent a letter to members of the Law Enforcement Officer Training, Tactics, Standards and Accountability Subcommittee of the House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee proposing amendments to body-cam legislation.
"I think this is the time," Rogers told The Greenville News. "It's so important that police body cameras be made public. That's one of the most important things. You can't have oversight of police if they're hiding the video, and right now they're doing that."
Rogers, in his letter, argued that citizen video is the only reason the public knows about the deaths of Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and Walter Scott from the police shooting in North Charleston in 2015.
The proposed amendments drafted by SCPA attorney Taylor Smith also include that body camera devices must be worn and activated when confronting citizens, and should not be de-activated until the officer has left the scene.
The SCPA proposal also includes language that footage may not be withheld from the public on the basis that it was compiled for law enforcement purposes or for an investigatory record.
Tuesday's hearing will not feature testimony but will include presentations from a wide array of law enforcement officers and representatives, who generally have opposed opening footage from police body cameras to public inspection. But times have changed and the need for change is real.
Rogers is right: "You face many issues but … one of the most important ones is the expeditious opening up to public view police body camera videos when violence is involved.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!