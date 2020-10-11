EDITORIAL: Do your part: Get a flu shot

President Donald Trump is not strengthening his political hand by playing down the impact of the coronavirus. No matter how deaths are classified, there is no denying that thousands in the United States have died from the coronavirus or complications related to COVID-19.
The president appears on the road to recovery from his bout with the virus, but he has had access to care and treatments not available to all Americans. And though his push for a vaccine is understandable in terms of saving lives and boosting his political fortunes, testing safeguards must remain in place to assure Americans that when there is a vaccine, it is safe.
Perhaps the one good thing about Trump on Tuesday again comparing COVID-19 to the flu is the reminder to Americans that flu is a very real threat to health and lives separate from the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that last year the flu hospitalized 400,000 Americans and killed 22,000. And that is with a vaccine available.
Thus the extra emphasis this year on people getting a flu shot so that a “twindemic” with COVID-19 can be averted.
“There's considerable concern as we enter the fall and winter months and into the flu season that we'll have that dreaded overlap" of flu and the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health said.
The Associated Press reported that a record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone -- seemingly plenty considering last year just under half of adults got vaccinated and there usually are leftovers.
That’s correct: Less than half of adults annually take the flu shot.
In South Carolina, 43.3% took the flu vaccine in 2018-19, which is below the national average of 46%. Nevada ranks last at 33.9%.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be deadly — especially to vulnerable people, including the very young, the elderly and those with certain chronic health conditions. Symptoms can include a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, and nasal congestion or stuffiness.
Health officials have long touted the importance of getting vaccinated.
The CDC urges people to get their flu vaccine by the end of October. Typically flu starts widely circulating in November or December, and peaks by February. From the date of vaccination, it takes approximately two weeks for the antibodies that provide protection to develop in the body.
The flu vaccine is available from many local providers -- including doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces. County public health departments offer flu shots.
While there is no guarantee of not contracting influenza even with the vaccine, it remains the best way to avoid getting the illness.
Couple being vaccinated with following the protocol for protecting people from the coronavirus and just maybe flu numbers will be down in 2020. Do your part to make it so: Get a flu shot!
