EDITORIAL: Do your part: Get a flu shot

President Donald Trump is not strengthening his political hand by playing down the impact of the coronavirus. No matter how deaths are classified, there is no denying that thousands in the United States have died from the coronavirus or complications related to COVID-19.

The president appears on the road to recovery from his bout with the virus, but he has had access to care and treatments not available to all Americans. And though his push for a vaccine is understandable in terms of saving lives and boosting his political fortunes, testing safeguards must remain in place to assure Americans that when there is a vaccine, it is safe.

Perhaps the one good thing about Trump on Tuesday again comparing COVID-19 to the flu is the reminder to Americans that flu is a very real threat to health and lives separate from the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that last year the flu hospitalized 400,000 Americans and killed 22,000. And that is with a vaccine available.

Thus the extra emphasis this year on people getting a flu shot so that a “twindemic” with COVID-19 can be averted.