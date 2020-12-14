EDITORIAL: Disputes over election need resolution

Though the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Texas case and other courts have continued to cast aside Trump’s claims of fraud, the president has the support of a majority of Republican officials on the national and state levels in challenging the results.

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among those speaking out, saying on Fox News Monday night that a “civil war” is brewing in Georgia over the election results. “It’s not unreasonable to ask the legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked. What is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you’ve got a chance to save the country.”

Democratic House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina responded to Graham in a CNN appearance.

“I thought that I knew Lindsey Graham, but I must have been mistaken,” he said in also calling Trump’s challenge of the election results “a coup.”

“For my Republican colleagues not to speak up in defense of this democracy, the best thing going in the world today, to run the risk of losing this fragile democracy because of the idiosyncrasies of one person, that’s what I think is at stake here,” Clyburn said. “We should not allow anything akin to this to be taking place in this country.”