EDITORIAL: Disputes over election need resolution

The outcome of the presidential election is in doubt if you listen to President Donald Trump and his supporters. Democrat Joe Biden is a clear winner and there are no legitimate voter fraud issues as cited by the president, Biden’s supporters say.
So how does the nation get beyond this point? It’s logical to contend that when the Electoral College decision scheduled for Monday comes, the election will be final. But even that outcome has been in question.
Although state’s have certified votes that would amount to a Biden victory, Texas led an effort to have the U.S. Supreme Court enter the picture.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the court to block four battleground states from casting "unlawful and constitutionally tainted votes" in the Electoral College. He said pandemic-era changes to election procedures in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania violated federal law and allowed voter fraud.
Showing the depth of the national divide, 18 attorneys general from other states, including Republican S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, joined with Texas in the lawsuit.
Wilson stated in a press release: “Regardless of your ideological beliefs, we must all agree that free and fair elections are the keystone of democracy. Our Constitution’s election clauses must be followed, and the Constitution must be a guiding light for fair elections to continue to take place. Our values and the rule of law are worth defending.”
Though the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Texas case and other courts have continued to cast aside Trump’s claims of fraud, the president has the support of a majority of Republican officials on the national and state levels in challenging the results.
South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among those speaking out, saying on Fox News Monday night that a “civil war” is brewing in Georgia over the election results. “It’s not unreasonable to ask the legislature to come back in and order an audit of the signatures in the presidential race to see if the system worked. What is unreasonable is to sit on your ass and do nothing when you’ve got a chance to save the country.”
Democratic House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina responded to Graham in a CNN appearance.
“I thought that I knew Lindsey Graham, but I must have been mistaken,” he said in also calling Trump’s challenge of the election results “a coup.”
“For my Republican colleagues not to speak up in defense of this democracy, the best thing going in the world today, to run the risk of losing this fragile democracy because of the idiosyncrasies of one person, that’s what I think is at stake here,” Clyburn said. “We should not allow anything akin to this to be taking place in this country.”
So goes the back and forth in the nation’s political divide, with media out front in fostering the divisions – most outright saying election fraud claims are baseless while Fox and conservative talk radio continue to report on voters and election officials citing irregularities.
The best way forward is to let Trump and his supporters pursue complaints. More than a third of the nation's people believe he is right about election corruption.
In the end, Biden will become president. But legitimate questions surrounding legality and illegality in the 2020 voting need to be answered before this nation votes again. Trust in elections is the cornerstone of the American system.
