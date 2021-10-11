EDITORIAL: DHEC data make case for vaccines

• Among the 760 reported deaths from COVID where vaccine status was able to be determined, 589 (77.5%) were considered not fully vaccinated

Additional DHEC data points from the analysis show how many breakthrough cases are among those with pre-existing/comorbid conditions:

• Among the 411 reported cases who were hospitalized with COVID and fully vaccinated (that DHEC was able to determine the vaccination and comorbid status) 388 (94.4%) have pre-existing/comorbid conditions.

• Among the 143 reported deaths from COVID who were fully vaccinated, 138 (96.5%) had pre-existing/ comorbid conditions.

“We continue to see the majority of severe cases occurring among our fellow South Carolinians who are not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director. “Not being fully vaccinated puts people at increased risk of being hospitalized or dying if they become infected with COVID-19.”

DHEC's mission in the state is: "To improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians by protecting and promoting the health of the public and the environment."

The agency's official position is for South Carolinians to get a COVID vaccination. Its numbers from the pandemic make a strong case to follow the advice.

