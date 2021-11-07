EDITORIAL: Democrats should get the message

The Nov. 2 elections around the country are being assessed as a setback for Democrats and President Joe Biden, and their agenda. The results, particularly in states such as Virginia that Biden won by 10 points in 2020, have the party in power wondering what is wrong.
The fact that Virginia has been dominated for more than a decade by Democrats but will now have a solid lineup of GOP leaders from the governor down should tell them a story. People did not put the Democrats in power in 2020 to start a revolution.
Many of the policies of former President Donald Trump were working. That Trump was and is such a lightning rod seems to overshadow his accomplishments. No matter, Biden and Democrats set about undoing anything Trump and have embarked on an agenda that is aimed at transforming society, even though they have no mandate to do so.
And very little is going right:
- No enforcement at the southern border, with illegals continuing to flood into the country.
- Gas prices that are through the roof in a country that Biden has moved from energy independence to dependence on foreign sources.
- Empty shelves in stores as supply-chain issues grow worse by the day.
- Enormous spending proposals that would result in more people being dependent on government and not working. Plus the added money would further fuel inflation that is getting out of control now.
- New taxes. No one believes that only the super rich will see their taxes increase. Anyone paying taxes now will be impacted if Democrats get their proposals through Congress.
- Afghanistan. A foreign policy disaster with the exit being botched and, notably, Americans being left behind.
- Crime. The Democrats’ push to “reform” policing has been accompanied by major increases in violence and crime.
- COVID-19. The vaccine mandates from Biden are not going to achieve the desired result – but will result in shortages of key public workers.
One might think Tuesday’s results would have Democrats reassessing their overreach and looking at how they can govern in the way Biden promised – with moderation. Biden was not elected to be a Franklin Roosevelt. He was largely elected because a majority of Americans wanted Trump out as president.
In Virginia, the winning candidate for governor proved that distancing himself from Trump is not electorally fatal. He accepted the endorsement of the former president but focused primarily on issues that mattered to the people of his state. It was Democrats that campaigned on the Trump legacy, telling everyone that electing Republicans means handing power back to Trump.
Trump is still a powerful force in national politics and yet could seek a second term as president in 2024, but until then, and particularly from now until Election Day 2022, Democrats would be wise to re-examine their agenda if they want to avoid being wiped out in the midterms. They are out of touch with a majority of Americans.