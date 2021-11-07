EDITORIAL: Democrats should get the message

One might think Tuesday’s results would have Democrats reassessing their overreach and looking at how they can govern in the way Biden promised – with moderation. Biden was not elected to be a Franklin Roosevelt. He was largely elected because a majority of Americans wanted Trump out as president.

In Virginia, the winning candidate for governor proved that distancing himself from Trump is not electorally fatal. He accepted the endorsement of the former president but focused primarily on issues that mattered to the people of his state. It was Democrats that campaigned on the Trump legacy, telling everyone that electing Republicans means handing power back to Trump.

Trump is still a powerful force in national politics and yet could seek a second term as president in 2024, but until then, and particularly from now until Election Day 2022, Democrats would be wise to re-examine their agenda if they want to avoid being wiped out in the midterms. They are out of touch with a majority of Americans.

