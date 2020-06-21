EDITORIAL: Defunding police is no answer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minn., police has become the catalyst for a national movement seeking law enforcement reform. Calls for change extend from outlawing some police tactics to disbanding the police altogether.

It’s time for cooler heads to prevail.

On the day before Floyd’s funeral in Houston, that city’s police chief, Art Acevedo, offered a dose of reality, saying getting rid of police departments is "an invitation to chaos." He called the defunding-police-to-invest-in-communities argument a false equivalence.

He’s right. Defunding police under the guise of investing in other community needs is not an answer, and contrary to what national media reporting may lead you to believe, Americans agree.

Only 16% of Americans favor cutting funding for police departments, according to the Cato Institute Criminal Justice National Survey. Nine of 10 black, white and Hispanic Americans oppose reducing the number of police officers in their community -- and a third say their community needs more officers.