EDITORIAL: Deer season means special safety focus

The story is from over 20 years ago in Mankato, Minn. We've cited it before as a tragic example. Time has made it no less relevant, particularly as South Carolina's deer hunting season begins.

Sadly, what happened could have been another in the string of tragedies that has surrounded hunting seasons in South Carolina over the years.

Here's the Associated Press account:

"John Leif recalls regaining consciousness in the woods after his 16-year-old son accidentally shot him in the head while they were hunting squirrels.

"'Chris was lying beside me, he was so limp,' said Leif, 50. 'I grabbed him and hugged him and sobbed and cried. I laid my head down on his chest. I wanted to die.'

"Investigators said Chris shot himself in the head in grief, believing he had killed his father.

"'I'm sure he thought I was dead,' his father said. 'It tears my heart apart, the mental anguish he must have … gone through.'

"The father and son had gone to the family's property about 100 miles southeast of Minneapolis to put the finishing touches on a new deer stand in preparation for the opening of the deer season. They decided to hunt squirrels.

"'The last thing I remember is seeing a big gray squirrel up ahead,' Leif said. 'I ran across and said, "Chris, there's one! Come on!" And the more I think about it now, he was probably aiming at it, getting ready to shoot, and I ran right in front of him. … We were side by side. It was just so quick.'

"After Leif regained consciousness, he tied a jacket around a tree as a landmark and began walking for help. He was disoriented but managed to get into his truck and drive to a neighbor's home."

Sportsmen and sportswomen will be out in force between now and the end of the deer season on Jan. 1, 2023. South Carolina continues to have the nation's longest deer season.

Tragedy can happen. As heart-wrenching as the Minnesota story is, any hunting accident can leave someone hurting and grieving. And they happen in South Carolina. The worst year was 1994, when 57 people were injured and eight died.

Some safety reminders are in order:

• Be sure your firearm is unloaded when you are transporting it in your vehicle or while walking to your stand. Keep the safety on for extra measure.

• Leave the gun safety on until you are ready to shoot. (If you should drop your gun, the safety will offer some protection.)

• It is wise to wear a visible hat, coat or vest of international-orange color while hunts for deer are in progress. Even wildlife photographers and other nature enthusiasts should use common sense and elect to wear a hat, coat or vest in hunter orange.

• Don't shoot in the direction of rustling bushes or rattling leaves. Shoot only when you actually see a deer within range. Be sure of your target.

• When hunting with a club or group, stay on your stand until a previously agreed upon time. Don't lose patience and wander around -- you may be mistaken for a deer.

• Remember, rifle bullets, buck shot and arrows travel a long distance through a field or in the forest. So you need to know the territory and know if there are homes, schools or businesses that could possibly be struck by ammunition that misses its intended target.

The coming weeks and months will be busy for hunters, who must remain aware there will be other outdoor enthusiasts sharing space. Use common sense in any situation. Please.