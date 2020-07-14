EDITORIAL: Decision on schools must come soon

While the governor faces decisions on any other coronavirus policy changes in the interim, what to do about schools is the next major issue. The clock is ticking toward August. Decisions have to be made soon.

This past week, South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman indicated her belief that additional safety measures from the state are critical to curb community spread of the coronavirus and to allow schools to reopen in the fall for in-person classes.

But she stressed those decisions are in the governor’s hands, The Post and Courier reported. Yet when asked if McMaster ought to order a statewide mask requirement, in addition to shutting down bars and indoor dining, Spearman replied, “If I ruled the world, yes.”

As of this date, it appears the school year for all, from kindergarten to college, will be an unusual one, with the most likely scenario being some students will be returning for in-person instruction and some will not. We will know soon.