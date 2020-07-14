EDITORIAL: Decision on schools must come soon

As leaders weigh key questions such as reopening schools and colleges and universities, the coronavirus threat grows worse in South Carolina.
The recent surge in cases in South Carolina is outpacing the epidemic’s growth in almost all states and countries, an analysis by The Post and Courier of Charleston found. This past week, the Palmetto State ranked fourth in the world in its increase of cases, accounting for population size.
The New York Times released a similar analysis, placing South Carolina at third in the world and capturing the attention of many. The Times looked at data from one week, while The Post and Courier explored two weeks.
South Carolina trails only Arizona, Florida and the Middle Eastern country of Bahrain.
Meanwhile, the personal-finance website WalletHub released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions. South Carolina ranks as the state with the 10 fewest restrictions.
To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from whether the state has any penalties for non-compliance with COVID-19 legislation to whether the state has required face masks in public and health checks at restaurants.
Coronavirus restrictions in South Carolina (1=fewest, 25=average):
• 29th – Requirement to wear a face mask in public
• 23rd – Workplace temperature screening
• 1st – Reopening of child-care programs
• 9th – Travel restrictions
• 2nd – Large gatherings restrictions
• 7th – Strictness of “shelter in place” order
• 6th – Reopening of non-essential businesses
• 2nd – Reopening of restaurants and bars
The rankings are based on information available as of July 6 with the full WalletHub report available at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/
As South Carolina has reopened after the state-at-home orders in the initial phase of the coronavirus, Gov. Henry McMaster has resisted reinstituting closures and issuing mandates regarding masks. He and other state officials have urged South Carolinians to be responsible and sensible in following guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
But there may be a need for more. McMaster took one step on Friday when he ordered that the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants throughout the state will be prohibited after 11 p.m. The objective is to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 between young adults.
While the governor faces decisions on any other coronavirus policy changes in the interim, what to do about schools is the next major issue. The clock is ticking toward August. Decisions have to be made soon.
This past week, South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman indicated her belief that additional safety measures from the state are critical to curb community spread of the coronavirus and to allow schools to reopen in the fall for in-person classes.
But she stressed those decisions are in the governor’s hands, The Post and Courier reported. Yet when asked if McMaster ought to order a statewide mask requirement, in addition to shutting down bars and indoor dining, Spearman replied, “If I ruled the world, yes.”
As of this date, it appears the school year for all, from kindergarten to college, will be an unusual one, with the most likely scenario being some students will be returning for in-person instruction and some will not. We will know soon.
