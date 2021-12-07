EDITORIAL: Dec. 7, 1941: So much lost, so much gained

Today, Dec. 7, 80 years ago, America was attacked at Pearl Harbor. It is a date not to be forgotten.

At the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, a new exhibit is focusing on how the Japanese attack is remembered.

The exhibit is part of the museum’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the attack in 1941. Japanese planes destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. warships and 300 aircraft in less than 90 minutes, killing more than 2,400 people.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described it the next day as “a day that will live in infamy.” The exhibit is titled “Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered.”

“This exhibit provides a compelling look at the political climate leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor and then focuses on how it was remembered, rather than concentrating on the detailed events of the attack already highlighted in our permanent displays,” senior curator Tom Czekanski said.

After the attacks, the United States declared war on Japan, entering World War II, which took until 1945 to result in an Allied victory. More than 100,000 Americans died in the Pacific.

Importantly, the United States did not treat Japan as the vanquished enemy when the war was done.

We helped rebuild the country, which today is one of our strongest allies. The war and its aftermath are testament to the greatness of our country.

As we today remember the attack that before Sept. 11, 2001, was the worst in our nation’s history, it is important to reflect on what the U.S. post-war actions meant for the world.

At no time was the U.S.-Japan reconciliation more illustrated than during a reunion at Pearl Harbor in 2001.

Japanese attackers and American survivors met, this time as friends harboring no bitterness.

The assessment of a Japanese pilot from World War II sent a message to the world.

Kunio Iwashita told The Associated Press it was not until the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that he realized how Americans felt back then.

“I was very impressed with all the flags on buildings and cars, with the patriotism Americans showed after Sept. 11,” said Iwashita, who was visiting relatives in Boston that day. “I realized what a big, strong country America is. I had no idea about that” in 1941.

Make no mistake, Dec. 7, 1941, is a date that forever must live in American memories. And the lessons of that painful day must not be forgotten, on this day 80 years later and every year going forward. Americans have to understand the sacrifices made by so many to make our country the bastion of freedom that it is – and must remain.

