EDITORIAL: Deadline for REAL ID still out there

While Real ID is not necessary to drive, vote or apply for federal benefits, the fact is that most people will need a card eventually. The IDs are required under the 2005 federal law enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

To obtain a Real ID at any SCDMV office at a cost of $25, a person needs to provide:

• A government-issued birth certificate or U.S. passport.

• Proof of Social Security number.

• Two proofs of current S.C. address.

• Records of any name changes.

SCDMV has issued more than 1.2 million REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards, but many of more than 3 million licensed drivers in the state have not -- and the clock is ticking.

South Carolinians are encouraged to take advantage of SCDMVonline.com to see if they’re eligible to purchase their REAL ID license from home.

And according to DMV, there are 350,000 people eligible to buy their REAL ID license online because all of their documents are already on file. Find out if you are one of them at https://www.scdmvonline.com/Public/Transactions/Info.aspx

Just how government offices will be operating in 2021 remains unclear. The REAL ID deadline is nine months away. Don’t be among those waiting until they need one in 2021 to board a plane, enter a federal building or go onto a military base.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0