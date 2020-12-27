EDITORIAL: Deadline for REAL ID still out there

Among the many changes brought by the cornonavirus pandemic in 2020 was the inability of government offices to operate normally. Such was the case with the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, which for much of the year has done its vital business by appointment to avoid bringing together the crowds typical of a DMV office.
That's why the news was good in March when the Department of Homeland Security announced it would extend the enforcement date of the Federal REAL ID Act of 2005 from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021.
In spring 2017, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that South Carolina comply with the federal government’s Real ID and begin issuing Real ID driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the federal standard.
Not long after, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles started accepting identity documents for people interested in purchasing the new style of license or ID.
Effective Oct. 1, 2021, South Carolina residents will need Real ID Act-compliant licenses to fly on airplanes, enter federal buildings or go into military bases.
SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo has continued to warn that people will see long lines amid the scramble to get Real ID. State officials have estimated only 40% of the state's eligible population will have the new cards when the deadline hits.
While Real ID is not necessary to drive, vote or apply for federal benefits, the fact is that most people will need a card eventually. The IDs are required under the 2005 federal law enacted in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
To obtain a Real ID at any SCDMV office at a cost of $25, a person needs to provide:
• A government-issued birth certificate or U.S. passport.
• Proof of Social Security number.
• Two proofs of current S.C. address.
• Records of any name changes.
SCDMV has issued more than 1.2 million REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards, but many of more than 3 million licensed drivers in the state have not -- and the clock is ticking.
South Carolinians are encouraged to take advantage of SCDMVonline.com to see if they’re eligible to purchase their REAL ID license from home.
And according to DMV, there are 350,000 people eligible to buy their REAL ID license online because all of their documents are already on file. Find out if you are one of them at https://www.scdmvonline.com/Public/Transactions/Info.aspx
Just how government offices will be operating in 2021 remains unclear. The REAL ID deadline is nine months away. Don’t be among those waiting until they need one in 2021 to board a plane, enter a federal building or go onto a military base.