EDITORIAL: Day is about remembering all war dead

On May 5, 1868, three years after the Civil War ended, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union soldiers and sailors, proclaimed May 30th "Decoration Day" by issuing an order for his posts to decorate graves "with the choicest flowers of springtime." He also urged that, "We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance ... Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of the free and undivided republic."

He wanted American citizens to remember the dead soldiers of the Civil War and the painful glory of their deaths. Logan only did by proclamation what men and women on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line had been doing on their own.

Before the war ended, survivors had begun burying their dead and honoring them each spring by laying roses, daisies, tulips and other flowers on their fleshly turned graves. Moved by compassion and kindness, they felt the need to remember, to give honor, and express gratitude.

In 1971, Congress expanded the Memorial Day tradition to include all soldiers, including those from the Confederacy, who died in service to the nation, and the last Monday in May was officially designated as Memorial Day, the day of remembrance we know today.