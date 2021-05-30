EDITORIAL: Day is about remembering all war dead

Memorial Day is one of America's most solemn and patriotic days. It is a sacred day to all war veterans.
Monday’s day of remembrance honors America's patriots who gave what President Abraham Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion."
Their ultimate sacrifice serves as a constant reminder of the high cost of freedom and the hope for a safer, more peaceful world.
The spirit of Memorial Day was born out of the tragedy and patriotism surrounding the Civil War. More than 620,000 men and women lost their lives during the bloodiest, most divisive conflict in our history.
Many soldiers were laid to rest in enemy territory, far from loving families who could care for their graves and repair the ravages of nature. Thus, their graves often fell victim to neglect. It was this profoundly sad and disturbing sight that moved widows of Confederate soldiers in Columbus, Miss., to place flowers on the graves of their husbands' former enemies on April 25, 1866. Their compassionate act was one of the first to help lay the foundation for Memorial Day.
One hundred years later in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson and Congress gave the ultimate distinction to Waterloo, N.Y., which had conducted a formal and community-wide ceremony on May 5, 1866, that closed businesses across town and honored local soldiers and sailors who had fallen during the Civil War.
On May 5, 1868, three years after the Civil War ended, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union soldiers and sailors, proclaimed May 30th "Decoration Day" by issuing an order for his posts to decorate graves "with the choicest flowers of springtime." He also urged that, "We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance ... Let no neglect, no ravages of time, testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten, as a people, the cost of the free and undivided republic."
He wanted American citizens to remember the dead soldiers of the Civil War and the painful glory of their deaths. Logan only did by proclamation what men and women on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line had been doing on their own.
Before the war ended, survivors had begun burying their dead and honoring them each spring by laying roses, daisies, tulips and other flowers on their fleshly turned graves. Moved by compassion and kindness, they felt the need to remember, to give honor, and express gratitude.
In 1971, Congress expanded the Memorial Day tradition to include all soldiers, including those from the Confederacy, who died in service to the nation, and the last Monday in May was officially designated as Memorial Day, the day of remembrance we know today.
Even though there is sadness in remembering the dead of our nation's wars, Memorial Day is a celebration of hope that the ideals of peace, freedom and prosperity will shine forever bright in the life of our nation, and in the lives of her individual people.
Memorial Day leaves few hearts unmoved in remembering the more than 1 million brave Americans who have given their lives, the ultimate sacrifice, in the defense of freedom and democracy.
British philosopher John Stuart Mill once remarked that no one is more miserable than people who have nothing they are willing to fight for. On the other side of the coin ... no one is more noble than those who believe in something so deeply they are willing to die for it. We pause on Memorial Day to honor that nobility.
Memorial Day is about many things, but it is mostly about refusing to forget. Not every American will take time to visit the graves of those taken away by war, but every American should take the time to remember those who gave everything on behalf of our common good. We can never repay the debt we owe these brave men and women, yet we can strive to glorify the vision that led them into battle and to their final sacrifice.
As we honor the memory of America's veterans whose remains consecrate the soil throughout the world, let us resolve to renew our commitment to lead the world toward greater peace, freedom and prosperity.
May God Bless the United States and all the American heroes we honor this Memorial Day.