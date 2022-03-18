EDITORIAL: Dawn of spring time to address stress, burnout

The first day of spring is Sunday.

T.S. Eliot may have believed April the cruelest month, but for American workers, February and March are right there with it. The weather is way too cold, holiday festivities are a memory and spring fever is lurking. Add the challenges of the dreary season to the lingering effects of the pandemic and the time-crunched, overbooked, technology-fueled frenzy that our work lives have become and it’s no wonder so many people are on the verge of that 21st-century malady … burnout.

“No matter what you do for a living, it’s hard to cope in today’s world,” says Mike Staver, renowned consultant and CEO of The Staver Group. “Stress is taking a toll on today’s employees and everyone pays the price. Businesses suffer because overstressed workers are far less productive than they would be if they were fresh and inspired. Obviously, the employees themselves suffer most of all — and because they can’t ‘turn off’ the stress at the end of the day, their partners and families are affected, too.”

Sunday seems a good day for stressed-out workplace warriors to consider what to do about it. There is not a single be-all, end-all solution, but Staver has some suggestions.

• Start your day with powerful high-energy music. Whether it’s rock or country or jazz or pop, listen to music that “pumps you up” and makes you feel great about yourself. Research has shown that people who use high-energy music to start their day and before they face challenging situations have increased productivity by as much as 200%.

• Set aside blocks of time to complete various tasks. During those blocks of time, do not allow yourself to be interrupted for other things. (For example, the hour from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. might be set aside for reading and responding to e-mails.) Sure, you’ve heard about this technique — but have you really tried it?

• Make “Fix it, then forget it” your mistake mantra. Do not allow mistakes to ruin you. Do everything you can to fix a problem with a client or associate in order to make them happy. After that, do not dwell on what went wrong.

• Get an accountability partner to help you stay focused. Ask someone other than your spouse or romantic partner to fill this role. Make sure it’s someone you trust and feel comfortable with to just be yourself. You should meet with this person at least once a week to talk about your goals, progress, setbacks, and thoughts on your personal and professional life.

• Use “comic memos” to ease anxiety at work. The comic memo technique involves attaching a funny cartoon to routine, boring paperwork that has to be distributed at the office. It’s just one way you can use humor to ease stress and bring mountains back down to molehills where they belong. You might also consider putting a “humor board” in your office where people can post cartoons, jokes, or funny pictures — it’s a reminder to everyone that a good hearty laugh is the best stress releaser of all.

• Take a non-working lunch now and then — with others or by yourself. When you feel overwhelmed, go out to lunch with friends or associates. Make it a point to not talk about business. Talk about your hobbies, sports, or whatever you enjoy. This gives you a release from the pressure cooker of stress.

• Take a power nap. If you feel tired and unable to concentrate, a 15- or 20-minute nap will work wonders. First, elevate your feet. This will allow blood to more readily flow to your brain, increasing the oxygen levels you need to feel well rested and alert. Second, set a “low-tech alarm clock”: hold a pen or a set of keys in one hand, keeping the arm holding the object slightly raised (but obviously comfortable). When your body reaches a complete state of relaxation, your grip on the object will release, causing it to fall to the floor and startle you awake.

• Walk it off … exercise! Even if you do not have time to go to the gym, you can take a walk around the block a few times each evening or work out with a fitness video at home. Exercise makes you feel good about yourself, helps dissipate built-up stress, and allows for more refreshing sleep.

• Take a vacation. Really! Even if you have to plan weeks or months ahead, make the effort to give yourself a break. Too many people believe that if they take a break from the rat race of life, their jobs will leave them behind. The opposite is true.

• Practice saying NO. “When you are already booked or have all the commitments you can handle, say no to anyone who asks you to take on even more work or social obligations,” Staver says. “Spreading yourself too thin can lead to dangerous stress and anxiety.”

The American Psychological Association reports that a sizable majority of Americans feel stress is a major issue in their lives and for people of the country as a whole. There is no better time than the dawn of a new season to address the issue.

