EDITORIAL: Dangerous driving is costing lives

The car on the interstate speeds from lane to lane, rapidly passing vehicles already exceeding the speed limit.

The truck pulls onto the road in front of an oncoming vehicle, speeds several hundred yards and turns off.

The oncoming SUV has to slow down because the car on a two-lane road is going the speed limit and there is no way to pass on a yellow lane. The SUV passes anyway.

The scenarios are real and are becoming all to common in a pandemic era that the National Transportation Safety Board says has produced a spate of dangerous and reckless driving.

NTSB cites behavorial research showing that speeding and traveling without a seat belt began to increase in 2019. Things have gotten worse since, ending a national trend that saw traffic fatalities decline for three years ahead of 2019.

The number of U.S. traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

The estimated figure of people dying in motor vehicle crashes from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than the same period in 2020. That represents the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the U.S. Transportation Department began recording fatal crash data in 1975.

The tally of 31,720 deaths was the highest nine-month figure since 2006.

Federal data from the department's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed traffic fatalities increased during the nine-month period in 38 states, led by those in the West and South such as Idaho, Nevada and Texas, and was flat in two states. The numbers declined in 10 states and the District of Columbia.

South Carolina again saw an increase in traffic deaths in 2021, with the number killed increasing by 52 people from 1,067 in 2020 to a horrific 1,119 in 2021.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pledged help and released a new national strategy aimed at reversing the trend, which he calls a crisis. He told The Associated Press that his department over the next two years will provide federal guidance as well as billions in grants under President Joe Biden's new infrastructure law to spur states and localities to lower speed limits and embrace safer road design such as dedicated bike and bus lanes, better lighting and crosswalks. The strategy also urges the use of speed cameras, which the department says could provide more equitable enforcement than police traffic stops.

Buttigieg cited as well safety benefits under the infrastructure law by building out alternative modes of travel to cars such as rail and public transit, “if only because every other mode of transportation is safer.”

According to an AP report, NHTSA also plans to move forward on rulemaking to require automatic emergency braking in all new passenger vehicles, and set new standards on car safety performance by emphasizing crash-avoidance features such as lane-keeping assistance, though no firm deadlines were set for action.

Today's vehicles are the safest ever but technology is not making roads safer. Traffic deaths for the first nine months of the year are up almost 33% over the past decade.

Buttigieg is right: This is a crisis. The key is people. All the technology in the world cannot replace the need for drivers to be responsible and obey the rules of the road. Their lives and possibly yours are stake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0