EDITORIAL: Dandridge served RMC, community

When Thomas C. "Tom" Dandridge took over as chief executive officer at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, he had big shoes to fill.

H. Filmore Mabry, the hospital leader for whom RMC's cancer center is named, had served in the role for three decades. A pioneer in the health care management field in South Carolina, Mabry oversaw much change at RMC, including the move into the present-day facility.

Mabry praised the board's choice of Dandridge as his successor in 1993, promising to work with the new leader. Little could he have predicted then that Dandridge would come to Orangeburg and himself become a legend in managing a health care system that is vital to Orangeburg and surrounding counties.

Just as Mabry dealt with health care issues over his decades, Dandridge, who died Nov. 28 in Virginia, saw much change during his 2-1/2 decades from 1993 to 2017 as RMC president and CEO, from the way hospitals are compensated to technology in medicine.

Dandridge helped increase RMC's fund balance from $43 million to $90 million; instituted a physician-recruitment program that increased the medical staff by 40%; developed new services, including off-campus rehabilitation, rural health clinics, and home health care; and helped to revitalize what had been a dormant foundation that raised over $8 million in 10 years.

Dandridge led in the development of the hospital's Women's Breast Health Center and Bariatric Surgery Center, in the building of the 16,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute, and in doubling the size of the H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care.

He executed a clinical affiliation with the Medical University of South Carolina and oversaw the development of what is touted as the largest wound care center in the state.

Under his leadership, RMC saw a transition in how it engaged with medical staff. The hospital made it a point to employ most of its medical staff rather than having doctors enter into their own practice.

Dandridge also helped oversee making health care more accessible to rural residents by employing primary care physicians in doctors’ offices in towns such as North and Norway.

Dandridge helped to steer the ship of the county's largest employer during the recession of December 2007 through June 2009, when many hospitals across the country closed.

At the time he said it was one of the hardest times in his four-decade career in hospital administration. He also helped guide the hospital through the Affordable Care Act and surviving without Medicaid expansion in South Carolina.

But Dandridge was about more than the hospital. He was community-minded and, as RMC Board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said, "He served the community well. ... His work was very much appreciated and he was beloved by the community."

Then-RMC board Chairman J. Daniel Whisenhunt said when Dandridge was named CEO in 1993: "We are delighted to have a person of such high caliber and good community standing like Tom Dandridge as the new CEO of The Regional Medical Center."

A person of high caliber indeed, and one who served a grateful Orangeburg well.

