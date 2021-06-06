EDITORIAL: D-Day legacy: Heroes then, heroes now

Sept. 11, 2001. The worst attack on our shores claimed 3,000 Americans. It is the reason America has been at war against terrorism ever since.

It’s been a different kind of war, with no great battles like those of World War II. There are casualties, though, with the people in our armed forces knowing full well the risks they face daily and the risks that face our nation if U.S. forces and our allies do not succeed in rooting out terrorists dedicated to our destruction.

Stopping those dedicated to destroying freedom was the mission 77 years ago today, too.

More than 2,500 Americans lost their lives on June 6, 1944, D-Day, the greatest amphibious assault in history. It was the day America and our allies began the process of physically taking Europe back from the Nazis and Fascists.

Immortalized in the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” the contributions of the soldiers who won the day at Normandy in 1944 cannot be underestimated. People do what they have to do in such situations.

Many were the heroes from that great day. Many are those still thankful for being spared as they watched hundreds die around them.

There stories are not dissimilar to the stories of heroes and heroines on Sept. 11 and the days and months afterward.