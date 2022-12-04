EDITORIAL: Crime stats not good news for Orangeburg

Orangeburg is the state’s second-largest county in land area. Its micropolitan makeup in Greater Orangeburg with a large area not in the city makes for huge challenges in crime prevention. Couple that with vast rural areas to the north, south, east and west, and law enforcement has its hands full — too full.

The latest crime statistics from the State Law Enforcement Division -- from 2021 -- show just how much of a problem crime is in the county.

Violent crime

• Orangeburg County had the second-highest violent crime rate among the state's counties, at 145 crimes per 10,000 people. Dillon County had the highest rate at 164.

• Orangeburg County had 27 murders in 2021, with a clearance rate on the cases of 63%. The county's murder rate was 3.25 per 10,000 people, fifth highest in the state.

• Orangeburg had 23 cases of sexual battery for a rate of 2.77, 12th lowest among the counties. More than a third of the cases were solved.

• The county had 73 robberies, for a rate of 8.8, fourth highest. About a fourth of the robbery cases were solved.

• The county was second highest in aggravated assaults with 1,081 for a rate of 130.30 per 10,000 people. The clearance rate for cases was 27%.

Property crime

• Orangeburg County had the second-highest property crime rate among the state's counties, at 413. Dillon's rate was 164.

• Breaking-and-entering cases in Orangeburg County totaled 744 for a rate of 89.68, second highest in the state. Seven percent of cases were cleared.

• The county in 2021 had 425 motor-vehicle thefts, for a 51.23 rate, second highest in the state. Five percent of cases were cleared.

• Larceny cases totaled 2,253. The rate of 271.57 is the state's highest. Eight percent of cases were cleared.

• The county had eight arson cases in 2021 for a rate of 1.0, 15th lowest in the state. Nearly 40% of cases were solved.

Before laying blame at the feet of law enforcement, let's not forget that preventing crime is more about people not committing offenses than police solving cases. It's not unlike health care: Prevention is much better than treatment.

Barbara Williams, Orangeburg branch NAACP president, said earlier this year regarding crime, “Orangeburg is better than this. We’re all in this together."

While acknowledging that crime is a problem far beyond our borders, she said, “Something has to change."

Williams, a former school teacher, said there are multiple factors that cause people to commit crimes.

She believes some people who turn to crime “just don’t have the inspiration and motivation” to be productive citizens, “so they turn to all the negatives."

She’s hopeful for practical solutions to make Orangeburg a safer and better place to live, work and play.

We agree with her that most "people want to do good" -- but fear that 2022 crime numbers will show far too many people not doing so.