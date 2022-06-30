EDITORIAL: COVID is not in rear-view mirror as yet

COVID-19 is still with us. Family members, colleagues and neighbors will tell you there are plenty of cases of the disease around.

Thankfully most are not severe, but it’s hard to tell what the impact is going to be. Symptoms range from nearly none to Delta-variant-like loss of smell and taste, major congestion and serious illness.

The hope was that the subsiding Omicron variant would signal a reprieve from the virus, but recent times have shown that is not to be. As of May 31, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 20% nationwide over 14 days, with 45 states and Washington, D.C., reporting increases.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases increased 14% from mid-May to month’s end, according to federal data. Yet there is real reason to doubt the statistics with so many people now testing at home and not reporting the results.

"I think that we're dramatically undercounting cases," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, told CBS News. "We're probably only picking up 1 in 7 or 1 in 8 infections."

In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to track community spread in the county where they live/work and follow the prevention steps to take based on the latest data at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

In addition, residents are urged to remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

“Part of treating COVID-19 as an endemic virus is recognizing that we need to know the current community level and the steps to take to stay virus-free,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “We are seeing more medium and high-transmission across South Carolina, so we strongly encourage our residents to follow all recommendations, including masking, staying home when sick, and being vaccinated, including boosters when eligible, that will help bring these numbers back down.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its COVID-19 Community Level map every Thursday night and provides a snapshot of COVID-19 levels in each county. As of June 10, South Carolina’s red counties, or those with high transmission, were Dillon and Marlboro counties. Orangeburg was among the state’s yellow counties, or those with medium transmission.

DHEC issued the following masking guidance for the various county levels:

• For low levels of COVID-19 in a community, masking is “not needed in most settings,” but remains optional for individuals.

• In communities with medium levels of COVID-19, individuals who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 as well as those who are regularly around immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to mask up, while it is optional for others.

• In communities with high levels of COVID-19, masking is recommended in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces.

In addition to following the masking guidance, residents should adhere to the vaccination and booster guidance, as well as the quarantine and isolation guidance as outlined by DHEC at https://scdhec.gov/covid19/managing-covid-19-endemic.

“We know the summer season brings more vacationing and public events, which creates more opportunities for virus spread,” Simmer said. “So we’re asking everyone to use good judgment and take the necessary precautions to stay well themselves and to protect their family and friends. COVID-19 is still a deadly virus that is claiming lives every week, and we all play a role in keeping ourselves and our fellow South Carolinians safe.”

Sadly, the DHEC director is correct. As much as we have tried to put COVID behind us, the impact of the coronavirus continues to be felt. We must not let its resurgence catch us totally napping. A societal sleep could prove to be quite deadly.

