EDITORIAL: COVID-19 not the only killer that threatens

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental is the state's key agency in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. DHEC clearly has its hands full.
But its broader mission of promoting and protecting the health of South Carolinians is not limited to battling COVID-19.
January is National Radon Action Month. DHEC is encouraging South Carolinians to become familiar with the risks of radon when it’s present inside homes.
Radon is a silent killer. It is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that is dispersed in outdoor air, but which can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings.
Millions of homes in the United States have elevated levels of radon.
Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water, and it finds its way into homes through cracks and holes in the foundation, construction joints and plumbing fixtures. Any home can have a radon problem.
“Elevated levels of radon have been found in homes in almost every county of South Carolina. Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels,” said Rhonda Thompson, Bureau of Air Quality chief. “The only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test.”
The EPA estimates that radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year. It is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking, and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The risk from radon is greater for smokers.
“South Carolina has nationally certified radon professionals who can measure radon and install solutions to reduce elevated radon levels. There are resources on our website for choosing a radon contractor”, said Leslie Coolidge, coordinator for South Carolina's Radon Program.
The South Carolina Radon Program is offering a free home radon test kit. Test kits can be requested at www.scdhec.gov/radon. Radon test kits can also be purchased from the National Radon Program, (www.sosradon.org, 1-800-767-7236) for $15.
Residents should closely follow the directions to receive accurate results. If the test kit indicates high levels of radon, the EPA recommends contacting a certified radon mitigation provider to review methods for preventing radon from entering a home.
If a home hasn’t been tested for radon in the past two years, it’s time to test. Repeating the good news: Radon testing is easy and inexpensive. Homes with elevated radon levels can be fixed using current radon-remediation technology.