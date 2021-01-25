EDITORIAL: COVID-19 not the only killer that threatens

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental is the state's key agency in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. DHEC clearly has its hands full.

But its broader mission of promoting and protecting the health of South Carolinians is not limited to battling COVID-19.

January is National Radon Action Month. DHEC is encouraging South Carolinians to become familiar with the risks of radon when it’s present inside homes.

Radon is a silent killer. It is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that is dispersed in outdoor air, but which can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings.

Millions of homes in the United States have elevated levels of radon.

Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water, and it finds its way into homes through cracks and holes in the foundation, construction joints and plumbing fixtures. Any home can have a radon problem.

“Elevated levels of radon have been found in homes in almost every county of South Carolina. Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels,” said Rhonda Thompson, Bureau of Air Quality chief. “The only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test.”