EDITORIAL: Countdown to a record S.C. turnout

Importantly, opportunities to vote remain:

• FRIDAY AND SATURDAY -- Absentee ballots can be cast at three locations in Orangeburg County on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites are Orangeburg County Council chambers in Orangeburg, the North branch of the Orangeburg County Library and the Vance Sernior Center.

Calhoun County residents can vote at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office in St. Matthews from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In Bamberg County, voters have two locations where they can vote early: the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Bamberg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the Kearse Agriculture Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

• MONDAY -- Voters will have to go to the county voter registration offices on Nov. 2 to cast an absentee ballot. The offices in all three counties will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at voter registration offices. You cannot submit an absentee ballot at the polls on Tuesday.