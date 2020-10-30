EDITORIAL: Countdown to a record S.C. turnout

Amid clarion calls for all to vote this election season, a fact remains: Political candidates and their supporters don't really want everyone to vote. They want their supporters to vote and those opposing them to stay home.
But staying home the people of South Carolina, presumably of all political persuasions, are not doing. With all of the state's registered voters eligible to cast absentee ballots amid the coronavirus emergency, the people of the state are turning out.
More than a million South Carolinians had cast ballots as of Wednesday, according to the S.C. Election Commission. That is more than double the record for absentee voting set in the 2016 general election.
Based on current trends, 1.3 million voters could vote before Election Day, which could be approximately half of the total turnout in the election, according to the election commission.
As of noon Wednesday:
• Total ballots issue -- 1,105,000. The 2016 record total was 517,000.
• Total returned -- 1,013,000 vs. 503,000 in 2016.
• In-person issued/returned -- 642,000 vs. 370,000.
• By-mail issued -- 464,000 vs. 147,000.
• By-mail returned 371,000 -- 133,000
Importantly, opportunities to vote remain:
• FRIDAY AND SATURDAY -- Absentee ballots can be cast at three locations in Orangeburg County on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites are Orangeburg County Council chambers in Orangeburg, the North branch of the Orangeburg County Library and the Vance Sernior Center.
Calhoun County residents can vote at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office in St. Matthews from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
In Bamberg County, voters have two locations where they can vote early: the Bamberg County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Bamberg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the Kearse Agriculture Building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
• MONDAY -- Voters will have to go to the county voter registration offices on Nov. 2 to cast an absentee ballot. The offices in all three counties will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at voter registration offices. You cannot submit an absentee ballot at the polls on Tuesday.
At this point, returning a ballot by mail is not advised. It is best to return your ballot in person or have another person return your ballot for you by completing the authorized returnee form.
You can check the status of your absentee ballot at scVOTES.gov.
• TUESDAY, ELECTION DAY -- Election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers, including special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling places.
Managers will be equipped with masks, face shields and gloves. Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations. Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers. Voters will be provided cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreen. Bring your photo ID.
Whether voting before or on Election Day, be prepared to be patient. You may encounter a wait.
Consider that the highest turnout in a presidential election in the past 25 years in South Carolina was 76% in 2008. If the 2020 general election matches that turnout, approximately 2.7 million of the 3.5 million registered voters in South Carolina will vote.
No matter your politics, it's hard to call such participation anything but positive.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!