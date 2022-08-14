EDITORIAL: Councilman was out front in key changes

Two things are said prominently about Willie B. Owens Sr., the former Orangeburg County Council member who died Aug. 5 at age 83: He was outspoken and he worked hard for people.

Owens would always speak his mind, a trait that served him well in the civil rights movement and into service as an elected official.

“He made a difference, a big difference, and will be missed,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said.

“He was outspoken about his beliefs,” Wright said. “When he didn’t like something, he’d tell me.”

Similar words from Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young: “He was outspoken, great to work with and always talking about different projects.”

Speaking his mind and holding his position were characteristics of Owens as he pressed for changes in Orangeburg during the civil rights movement and beyond. He was a leader, culturally and legally, for electoral reform locally, with city and county councils ultimately moving to single-member districts that resulted in Black majorities. And he was instrumental in getting people to vote, knocking on doors to encourage people to have their voices heard.

County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier was involved in the same efforts. “All of the civil rights activities in Orangeburg, he was part of it,” she said.

Owens did not forget the people and the lessons that brought changes to Orangeburg, notably leading the efforts that resulted in 2018 of the Orangeburg County Courthouse monument being dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He said at the unveiling: “This man did more for America than any person I know since the day I was born.”

As one of the places where the civil rights movement was born, “I often wonder why we have not had his name plastered all over Orangeburg County,” Owens said. “What he has done cannot be equaled or surpassed.”

Importantly, Owens served in other ways as well.

He was an educator, working as Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School principal from 1977 to 1993.

He served as assistant vice president for academic affairs at Voorhees College, now Voorhees University, in Denmark and later became assistant vice president for professional and continuing studies at Claflin University. In 2001, he returned to Voorhees as the director of the S.C. Regional Community Development Corp.

As important as voting and education are, Owens did more in the community.

Just two days before he left county council after 15 years, he was recognized at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Whittaker Community Center. The facility was made possible through Owens’ vision and efforts.

At the event, Owens said, “I want to thank everybody who has worked with me through the years that made this community center possible. … It should be able to serve its people and be able to provide the kind of activities that make our community grow not just here in Orangeburg, but in other areas of our city and county.”

Now it is the people of Orangeburg County saying thanks. Willie B. Owens Sr. had much to give to his community – and he gave it during a life of service.