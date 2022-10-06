EDITORIAL: Correspondents, carriers vital to newspaper

During this National Newspaper Week, we celebrate the industry that brings you local news around the clock. You know about reporters and editors, but many other people are necessary to make the news operation happen.

Today, we honor those who bring you, literally, the daily print edition, and another group responsible for local coverage.

The newspaper industry has designated Saturday, Oct. 8, as International Newspaper Carrier Day, an observance set aside to recognize that special breed of individual willing to brave the night and so much more to make the delivery.

And deliver they do. At The Times and Democrat, we’re proud of our record of daily editions printed and delivered through thick and thin, from the great snowstorm in the ’70s to Hurricane Hugo in the 1980s, the ice storms of 2004 and 2014, and a string of storms in the 2010s.

Through those types of tests, the people who actually did the “hard lifting” were newspaper carriers, those people who had to hit the road to get newspapers to subscribers. Sometimes, the papers were long overdue, but they did arrive.

It was during the Great Ice Storm in January 2004 that subscribers told us particularly what the newspaper meant. With so many people in the dark as falling trees and limbs put out power for days, there was no television, no internet and many times even no radio to provide news. Going out to the newspaper box every morning and finding a T&D was like reassurance that in an abnormal world, at least something was as it should be.

Newspaper carriers are independent contractors. They purchase the papers from The T&D at wholesale prices and sell them to customers at retail. The requirements made of carriers are that they have dependable transportation, and a backup vehicle; that they have someone to substitute for them in an emergency; and that they live in proximity to the area in which they will be delivering.

This Saturday, join us in saying thanks to them.

---

We also celebrate another group, newspaper correspondents. The T&D began its correspondent system in 1999.

The idea was not revolutionary: Recruit people from across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties to be hometown reporters. These citizen journalists are not employees of the newspaper but are freelancers who play a key role in The T&D fulfilling its mission of being the primary source for local news.

As we say thanks to all continuing to report as correspondents, we today honor the life and work of one of the original team of correspondents. Calhoun County correspondent Larry Jordan of St. Matthews died Oct. 2 at age 81.

Jordan reported on local government and the people of Calhoun County for more than 20 years – always coming through in the clutch with stories and information.

The T&D was fortunate to have Jordan, whose service to country speaks volumes. He did tours in Vietnam and later retired as a chief warrant officer after a career in the U.S. Navy.

As we recognize all carriers and correspondents this week, we again say a special thanks to Larry Jordan. He will be greatly missed.