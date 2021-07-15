EDITORIAL: Coronavirus variant poses a new threat

"A South Carolinian's decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government's," McMaster wrote. "Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public's trust and confidence in the State's vaccination efforts."

Republican state leaders in Arizona and Missouri also have pushed back against the federal strategy as articulated by Biden: "Now, we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus."

Biden is warning that people refusing the vaccinations are potentially putting their communities at unnecessary risk, backing up the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s findings that the majority of South Carolinians now being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 aren't fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press reports that an analysis of newly reported data in the first two weeks of June by DHEC found 94% of new cases were in not-fully-vaccinated individuals. Of cases where the agency could determine vaccine status, most of the 92 people hospitalized and all of the 11 who died of COVID-19 during those two weeks weren't completely vaccinated.

So the message may not get to South Carolinians with door-to-door visits, but the people of the state need to know the risks in making their choices about COVID vaccinations. Despite all the debate, it appears the best medical advice available, particularly for those in middle age and older, is to get the shots.

