EDITORIAL: Coronavirus variant poses a new threat

With the delta variant of the coronavirus causing the number of COVID cases to rise in South Carolina and a number of states, the focus is again on getting more people vaccinated. Those having received the full doses of the present vaccines are considered about 90% protected against the more transmissible variant, but those not receiving the shots are very susceptible to contracting it.
By now, all should know there is much debate about the vaccines. Vaccinations for those under age 30 continue be controversial, but for those 50 and older, they are considered a must.
Still, receiving a vaccine remains a personal choice – and many South Carolinians have opted out. To date, about 43% of people here have taken the shots, placing the state in the bottom half of states ranked by vaccination rate.
Once again, the federal government is proposing a “solution.” President Joe Biden wants to send volunteers door to door around the country inquiring about vaccinations and promoting the shots. Good luck in the America of today when anyone coming to your door is likely to be met with a great amount of suspicion, if the door is answered at all.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, for one, has thrown cold water on the Biden plan.
On Friday, McMaster sent a letter to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's board asking the department to ban state and local health care groups from "the use of the Biden Administration's 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics."
"A South Carolinian's decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government's," McMaster wrote. "Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public's trust and confidence in the State's vaccination efforts."
Republican state leaders in Arizona and Missouri also have pushed back against the federal strategy as articulated by Biden: "Now, we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus."
Biden is warning that people refusing the vaccinations are potentially putting their communities at unnecessary risk, backing up the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s findings that the majority of South Carolinians now being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 aren't fully vaccinated.
The Associated Press reports that an analysis of newly reported data in the first two weeks of June by DHEC found 94% of new cases were in not-fully-vaccinated individuals. Of cases where the agency could determine vaccine status, most of the 92 people hospitalized and all of the 11 who died of COVID-19 during those two weeks weren't completely vaccinated.
So the message may not get to South Carolinians with door-to-door visits, but the people of the state need to know the risks in making their choices about COVID vaccinations. Despite all the debate, it appears the best medical advice available, particularly for those in middle age and older, is to get the shots.