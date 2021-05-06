EDITORIAL: Coronavirus vaccination is private matter

The complexities surrounding the coronavirus seem to be growing daily.

First there is the matter of convincing more than a third of Americans that receiving a vaccination is necessary to defeat the pandemic. Our very own leaders have given people reason to question what long was espoused by “the experts”: Vaccination will end the pandemic and return Americans to a life without masks and social distancing.

Yet now the president says it will be July before we can gather in group settings. We should continue to wear masks and social distance even if fully vaccinated, health officials say, though it is now OK to go maskless when outside.

It seems to be going unnoticed that Americans aren’t listening to constantly changing “guidance.” Fewer people are wearing masks and social gatherings are being held. Whether this will prove problematic or even disastrous remains to be seen, but Americans have strong opinions about what government and officialdom should and should not be doing.

The American Bar Association commissioned a national survey that asked the public about COVID-19 policies and restrictions.