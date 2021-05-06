EDITORIAL: Coronavirus vaccination is private matter

The complexities surrounding the coronavirus seem to be growing daily.
First there is the matter of convincing more than a third of Americans that receiving a vaccination is necessary to defeat the pandemic. Our very own leaders have given people reason to question what long was espoused by “the experts”: Vaccination will end the pandemic and return Americans to a life without masks and social distancing.
Yet now the president says it will be July before we can gather in group settings. We should continue to wear masks and social distance even if fully vaccinated, health officials say, though it is now OK to go maskless when outside.
It seems to be going unnoticed that Americans aren’t listening to constantly changing “guidance.” Fewer people are wearing masks and social gatherings are being held. Whether this will prove problematic or even disastrous remains to be seen, but Americans have strong opinions about what government and officialdom should and should not be doing.
The American Bar Association commissioned a national survey that asked the public about COVID-19 policies and restrictions.
Most people are willing to accept less-intrusive restrictions such as masks, but most do not believe getting a COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for the workplace. According to the survey, conducted March 11-17, only 34% of U.S. residents believe employers should be legally permitted to require that their employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Yet an overwhelming 78% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that employers should be legally permitted to require that their employees wear face masks while working on-site, and 79% support giving businesses legal authority to refuse service to a customer who is not following face mask requirements.
In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on governments, schools and other entities to end mask mandates.
“It’s time to start getting back to normal. I’d ask the cities and counties if they have restrictions out there, to wrap it up,” he told reporters April 28. “I think some of them are being unreasonable, and if they need some help in removing those restrictions, I’ll be glad to help them.”
Beyond masks, the broader question on mandates will involve vaccinations. Getting the coronavirus shot/shots could become a de fact requirement to function “normally” again.
Writing for InsideSources.com, Aron Solomon, senior digital strategist for NextLevel.com and an adjunct professor at the Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University, uses the NFL’s Buffalo Bills as an example. News out of Buffalo is that the team will require proof of vaccination to attend games.
How far can this kind of policy go? Airline flights? Shopping in particular stores? Going to a movie? Eating at a restaurant?
A so-called vaccine passport would create countless problems – and dangers.
As Solomon writes: “Has there ever been a time in history when we have trusted technology companies less than we do today, both with our information and to do the right thing? A vaccine passport, pure and simple, is the state working with massively powerful technology companies to determine whether you will have the documentation to fit into a certain class of people. That class of people is people who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.”
This is America. People have the opportunity to protect themselves against the coronavirus by being vaccinated. And we continue to believe they should do so. But the people deciding for any number of reasons not to be vaccinated cannot be treated as societal outcasts.
And we agree with Solomon about the proof of the coronavirus vaccination: Government and tech companies already know enough about us all and where a vaccine passport could lead is scary.
Whether you have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be a private matter.