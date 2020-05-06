EDITORIAL: Coronavirus 'patients are dying now'

When asked about the study, the president said. “I don't know of the report. Obviously, there have been some very good reports and perhaps this one is not a good report. But we'll be looking at it."

From April 24: “The FDA formally warns against taking the medicines Trump has promoted due to ‘serious heart rhythm problems.’

“’We will continue to investigate risks associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for COVID-19 and communicate publicly when we have more information,’ the FDA release states.”

So Americans are largely left to believe the president is promoting use of a drug that does not work and indeed may do harm. Note that even researchers are saying the studies as yet are not complete enough to state one way or another. And all, including the president, have said that use of hydroxychloroquine should be a decision made by doctors and patients.