EDITORIAL: Coronavirus is industrial call to arms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whether there will be a reckoning regarding China’s role in spreading the coronavirus that originated in the world’s largest country is uncertain. But certain it should be that the U.S. has learned a valuable lesson about its industries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our nation is far too dependent on China for far too many items that are crucial to national security – and in the case of the coronavirus, the very health of the nation.

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among those vowing that the one lasting effect of the coronavirus emergency will be a return of critical manufacturing to the United States.

He made a point this past Sunday when 1.5 million hard-to-get medical masks were being unloaded in the Upstate, noting the masks were made in China.

"We want the masks made in the United States," Graham said. "We don't want to ever have to rely on China or anyone else for our basic health care needs."

Predicting a resurgence of the virus in the fall, Graham said he wants the U.S. to be "much better prepared" in terms of needed supplies by the time that happens. "The medical supply chain is coming back to America.”

But that’s not all that needs to be made in the U.S.