EDITORIAL: Coronavirus is industrial call to arms

Whether there will be a reckoning regarding China’s role in spreading the coronavirus that originated in the world’s largest country is uncertain. But certain it should be that the U.S. has learned a valuable lesson about its industries from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our nation is far too dependent on China for far too many items that are crucial to national security – and in the case of the coronavirus, the very health of the nation.
South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among those vowing that the one lasting effect of the coronavirus emergency will be a return of critical manufacturing to the United States.
He made a point this past Sunday when 1.5 million hard-to-get medical masks were being unloaded in the Upstate, noting the masks were made in China.
"We want the masks made in the United States," Graham said. "We don't want to ever have to rely on China or anyone else for our basic health care needs."
Predicting a resurgence of the virus in the fall, Graham said he wants the U.S. to be "much better prepared" in terms of needed supplies by the time that happens. "The medical supply chain is coming back to America.”
But that’s not all that needs to be made in the U.S.
A report released by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank for science and technology policy, urges the U.S. government to develop a national industrial strategy to strengthen the competitive position of advanced, traded-sector industries that are “too critical to fail.”
“Even before this pandemic, China posed an unprecedented competitiveness challenge in the advanced industries that are most critical to America’s economic wellbeing and national security. As Congress considers further stimulus in response to the coronavirus crisis, it should include actions that will not only spur short-term recovery, but also ensure long-term competitive and economic resilience,” said ITIF President Robert D. Atkinson, who authored the report. “America needs a robust domestic industrial strategy — and it can’t be limited to generic policies that support ‘factor inputs’ like science, education and infrastructure. We need to fortify the country’s most invaluable and irreplaceable industries.”
The report specifically calls on Congress to task the administration with creating a national industrial strategy that focuses on bolstering the competitive position of technologically sophisticated, traded-sector industries such as aerospace; semiconductors and computers; transportation equipment; biopharmaceuticals and other chemicals; advanced machinery and automation; software; and instruments.
The report recommends creating an advanced, traded-sector analysis and policy unit, possibly within the Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology.
The report then recommends a series of specific policy steps:
• Significantly expand federal support for research related to key technologies, and target it to spur commercialization of those technologies in the United States.
• Expand tax incentives for investing in the key building blocks of advanced-technology production.
• Establish financial vehicles to support domestic investment in advanced-technology industries.
• Create an industrial retention and recruitment fund — matched by state governments — to provide incentives for investing in production facilities in key industries and technologies in the United States.
• Incorporate a competitiveness screen in regulatory activities, including antitrust.
• Establish a joint U.S.-EU-Japan Technology Alliance.
China will continue to be a major player in the world economy. And U.S. trade with China will and should continue. But turning over American security to the Chinese by failing to make the U.S. home to key industries has been shortsighted and is overtly dangerous.
A new industrial strategy is essential.
