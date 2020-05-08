EDITORIAL: Coronavirus hasn’t stopped traffic deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus state-at-home mandates have resulted in fewer traffic fatalities, but the decline is not as steep as you might think.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety reports that as of May 3, 255 people have been killed on the state’s roads. That’s 78 fewer than a year ago – but 255 more people than should be acceptable and nearly as many deaths as those attributed to the coronavirus.

If the present highway death rate continues – and let’s pray it does not – the total number of fatalities for the year will top 750. That would be substantially less than the nearly 1,000 a year ago. But the tragic reality is a “return to normal” will mean more travel and more highway deaths.

How about as much of a commitment to staying safe on the roads as to being safe from the coronavirus? Just as a mask and social distancing are tools vs. the virus, how about a commitment to utilizing one of the best tools you have against being killed on the road: wearing a seat belt?

Of the 255 people killed on the state’s roads in the year’s first four months, 179 were involved in motor-vehicle crashes. Of the 179, 96 were not wearing seat belts.