EDITORIAL: Coronavirus hasn’t stopped traffic deaths
0 comments
editor's pick

EDITORIAL: Coronavirus hasn’t stopped traffic deaths

  • 0

The coronavirus state-at-home mandates have resulted in fewer traffic fatalities, but the decline is not as steep as you might think.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety reports that as of May 3, 255 people have been killed on the state’s roads. That’s 78 fewer than a year ago – but 255 more people than should be acceptable and nearly as many deaths as those attributed to the coronavirus.

If the present highway death rate continues – and let’s pray it does not – the total number of fatalities for the year will top 750. That would be substantially less than the nearly 1,000 a year ago. But the tragic reality is a “return to normal” will mean more travel and more highway deaths.

How about as much of a commitment to staying safe on the roads as to being safe from the coronavirus? Just as a mask and social distancing are tools vs. the virus, how about a commitment to utilizing one of the best tools you have against being killed on the road: wearing a seat belt?

Orangeburg man charged in hit-and-run; 8-year-old’s arm broken

Of the 255 people killed on the state’s roads in the year’s first four months, 179 were involved in motor-vehicle crashes. Of the 179, 96 were not wearing seat belts.

Using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics on the effectiveness of belts in saving lives and preventing injury, nearly half of the 96 would be alive today had they been buckled up. That’s up to 48 lives.

NHTSA statistics show:

1. If you buckle up in the front seat of a passenger car, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 45% and moderate to critical injury by 50%.

2. If you buckle up in a light truck, you can reduce your risk of fatal injury by 60% and moderate to critical injury by 65%.

In Orangeburg County, which has had four traffic deaths so far this year compared to 14 at this time a year ago, a commitment to wearing seat belts every time and all the time while traveling would be as wise as wearing a mask.

5 things to know

1. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle; being completely ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.

2. Air bags are designed to work with seat belts, not replace them. If you don’t wear your seat belt, you could be thrown into a rapidly opening frontal air bag. Such force could injure or even kill you.

3. The lap belt and shoulder belt are secured across the pelvis and rib cage, which are better able to withstand crash forces than other parts of your body.

Place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck. The lap belt rests across your hips, not your stomach. NEVER put the shoulder belt behind your back or under an arm.

4. Fit matters: Before you buy a new car, check to see that its seat belts are a good fit for you. Ask your dealer about seat belt adjusters, which can help you get the best fit.

5. Seat belt safety for children and pregnant women: Find out when your child is ready to use an adult seat belt and learn about seat belt safety when you’re pregnant.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News