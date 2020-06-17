EDITORIAL: Coronavirus delays can be deadly

Terms that were foreign just a few months ago are the norm today. If someone had referenced “social distancing” previously, you’d have had to get an explanation.
Now we are familiar with the footprints on store floors and the lines marking positions that keep people 6 feet apparent in the name of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. But we also know now that fewer and fewer people are paying attention. And if results from earlier in the coronavirus emergency are evidence, the impact will be negative.
A University of Texas analysis of COVID-19 outbreaks in 58 cities has found places that took longer to begin implementing social-distancing measures spent more time with the virus rapidly spreading than others that acted more quickly.
Epidemiological researchers studied cities throughout China and analyzed when first cases were detected, when social-distancing measures were implemented and when the outbreak was considered contained. The team found that every day a city delayed in implementing social-distancing measures after the appearance of a first case added 2.4 days to the length of the outbreak.
"Every day saves time, saves effort, saves people becoming infected and probably saves lives," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, a professor of integrative biology who leads the UT Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. "This is particularly important as we think about the coming weeks and months."
The findings are applicable both to communities experiencing their first outbreaks and those that may see a resurgence in the coming months, Meyers said. Waiting a week after early signs of resurgence might require about 17 more days of social distancing to slow the spread of the pandemic, according to the data.
"It will be difficult to consider strict interventions again, but acting early upon signs of resurgence will mean fewer days of social-distancing orders," said Spencer Fox, associate director of the UT Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium and co-author on the paper.
"Our findings have implications for the timing of interventions in U.S. cities," Meyers said. "The impact of delays may be particularly important for communities that are prone to rapid transmission, such as nursing homes, colleges, schools and jails. We need concrete plans for when and how to respond to rising cases to prevent unnecessarily long and costly restrictions."
The study was not able to determine which social-distancing measures were most effective, but it showed that the timing of the first measure, regardless of the type, had a big impact.
"We provide direct, data-driven evidence that the timing of interventions has a substantial impact on how long an outbreak lasts, how effective our interventions are and, ultimately, how many people might be infected and die from the virus," Meyers said.
Though there will be great reluctance in South Carolina and elsewhere to again implement emergency measures for COVID-19, the study on social distancing indicates our leaders must be prepared to mandate countermeasures as needed to protect the public health.
