EDITORIAL: Coronavirus delays can be deadly

The findings are applicable both to communities experiencing their first outbreaks and those that may see a resurgence in the coming months, Meyers said. Waiting a week after early signs of resurgence might require about 17 more days of social distancing to slow the spread of the pandemic, according to the data.

"It will be difficult to consider strict interventions again, but acting early upon signs of resurgence will mean fewer days of social-distancing orders," said Spencer Fox, associate director of the UT Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium and co-author on the paper.

"Our findings have implications for the timing of interventions in U.S. cities," Meyers said. "The impact of delays may be particularly important for communities that are prone to rapid transmission, such as nursing homes, colleges, schools and jails. We need concrete plans for when and how to respond to rising cases to prevent unnecessarily long and costly restrictions."

The study was not able to determine which social-distancing measures were most effective, but it showed that the timing of the first measure, regardless of the type, had a big impact.